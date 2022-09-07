This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Relax Gaming

Play’n GO goes live in New Jersey with PokerStars

7th September 2022 9:31 am GMT
Evolution

Online casino supplier Play’n GO has launched its portfolio of slots in New Jersey's regulated iGaming market with Flutter-owned operator PokerStars.

After recently gaining license approval from New Jersey’s Division of Gaming Enforcement, Play'n GO has initially gone live in the Garden State with Pokerstars, with newly launched titles including Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead, Reactoonz, Rise of Olympus, and Legacy of Dead.

“We’ve talked about our plans to bring world-class entertainment to regulated markets across North America, and launching in New Jersey so soon after landing our license in Michigan underlines this commitment,” said Play’n GO chief commercial officer Magnus Olsson. “It’s exciting to jump into the action in New Jersey, a state long synonymous with gaming via Atlantic City, which is now leading by example in the online space by delivering fantastic experiences to players in a safe and responsible fashion.

“We have no plans of stopping here. Our goal is for Play’n GO to become the preferred partner of operators in regulated states across North America. New Jersey is an important step, but we’re only just getting started.”

Related Tags
Casino Flutter Entertainment iGaming New Jersey Online Gaming Play'n Go PokerStars Slots United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

GI Games Round-Up: Featuring NetEnt, Endorphina, Evoplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring BF Games, Red Tiger, Wizard Games and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Betsoft Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Relax Gaming, Evolution, Play’n GO and more

GI Games Round-up featuring: Red Tiger, Amusnet Interactive, Yggdrasil and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Wizard Games, Play’n GO, BF Games and more

Play’n GO CEO interview: “We don’t take shortcuts – we focus on building great games”

Play’n GO prepares for US launch with Michigan license approval

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Big Time Gaming, Endorphina, Play’n GO and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Relax Gaming, Spin Games, Wizard Games and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Play’n GO, NetEnt, Betsoft and more

GI Games Round-Up: Featuring Wizard Games, Play’n GO, BF Games and more

GI Games Round-Up: Featuring Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Big Time Gaming and more

GI Games Round-Up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, Wizard Games and more

GI Games Round-up: Big Time Gaming, Play’n GO, NetEnt and more

Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Evolution
Digitain
Relax Gaming