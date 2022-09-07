Play’n GO goes live in New Jersey with PokerStars

Online casino supplier Play’n GO has launched its portfolio of slots in New Jersey's regulated iGaming market with Flutter-owned operator PokerStars.

After recently gaining license approval from New Jersey’s Division of Gaming Enforcement, Play'n GO has initially gone live in the Garden State with Pokerstars, with newly launched titles including Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead, Reactoonz, Rise of Olympus, and Legacy of Dead.

“We’ve talked about our plans to bring world-class entertainment to regulated markets across North America, and launching in New Jersey so soon after landing our license in Michigan underlines this commitment,” said Play’n GO chief commercial officer Magnus Olsson. “It’s exciting to jump into the action in New Jersey, a state long synonymous with gaming via Atlantic City, which is now leading by example in the online space by delivering fantastic experiences to players in a safe and responsible fashion.

“We have no plans of stopping here. Our goal is for Play’n GO to become the preferred partner of operators in regulated states across North America. New Jersey is an important step, but we’re only just getting started.”