Play’n GO prepares for US launch with Michigan license approval

Online casino supplier Play’n GO is set to launch its games in the United States for the first time after securing license approval in Michigan.

Play’n GO chief executive Johan Törnqvist heralded the move as a ‘landmark moment’ for the company, with the launch in Michigan to be followed by rollouts in other regulated US iGaming markets.

“This is a landmark moment in the history of Play’n GO,” said Törnqvist. “We started by designing casino games specifically for mobile before the smartphone even existed, and now are breaking into America as the leading supplier to more than 25 regulated markets globally which is such a credit to everyone at Play’n GO. We believe we are uniquely positioned to succeed in the US.

“Our aim is to see Play’n GO games become as beloved in the US as they are in every other regulated market around the world,” Törnqvist added. “We know that each regulated market is different, and that this will take time in the US, but we are absolutely committed to expanding our footprint across the country.”