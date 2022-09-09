GI Games Round-up: Featuring Wizard Games, iSoftBet, Play’n GO and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Relax Gaming, Evoplay, Pragmatic Play, Play'n GO, Wizard Games, iSoftBet, Pariplay, Greentube, Yggdrasil and Amusnet Interactive.

Relax Gaming's Neko Night Dream Drop

Relax Gaming is inviting players to downtown Japan in its latest release, Neko Night Dream Drop.

“We’re thrilled to unveil Neko Night Dream Drop, which combines the classic lucky cat theme we all know and love with the innovation and excitement synonymous with Relax Gaming’s slots,” said Relax Gaming CEO Simon Hammon.

Evoplay's Goblin Run

Evoplay has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of Goblin Run.

“Goblin Run is an exciting release that delivers a fantastic game experience, one which features easy and quick gameplay,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

iSoftBet's Tropical Bonanza

IGT-owned iSoftBet is taking players to the beach in its newly released title, Tropical Bonanza.

“Tropical Bonanza takes players on a unique island adventure, bringing them to a beach paradise stacked with lucrative modifiers, Free Spins and the opportunity to trigger massive win multipliers of up to 100x,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton.

Wizard Games' Bier Haus Riches

NeoGames-owned Wizard Games is getting ready for Germany’s famous Oktoberfest beer festival with the launch of Bier Haus Riches.

“Oktoberfest is a time of celebration of life’s simple joys and with Bier Haus Riches, our design team has captured that essence of fun while providing a very enjoyable and engaging slot,” said Wizard Games managing director Joey Hurtado.

Yggdrasil's Of Sabers and Monsters

Yggdrasil has released Sabers and Monsters, the first in a new series of combat-themed slots.

“Of Sabers and Monsters brings our much loved ‘battle’ mechanic Wild Fight back to players and for the first time it features on a ways game, with a fantastic theme and huge win potential,” said Yggdrasil head of product and programs Stuart McCarthy.

Play’n GO's Mount M

Play’n GO is travelling back five million years to a time when mammoths walked the Earth in its prehistoric-themed slot, Mount M.

“We love to tell stories through our features,” said Play’n GO head of games Charlotte Miliziano.

Pragmatic Play / 500 Casino

Pragmatic Play has secured a new integration with operator 500 Casino.

“Adding 500 Casino to our ever-growing list of clients is key to our multi-vertical strategy,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Amusnet Interactive's Drops of Water

Amusnet Interactive has launched its first charity game in partnership with Charity: water.

The Drops of Water slot will help to provide fresh water to thousands of people, with 3 per cent of profits from the game donated to initiatives in Africa and India.

Amusnet Interactive / Lottomatica.it

Amusnet Interactive has also this week expanded its presence in Italy though a new integration with leading operator Lottomatica.it.

“We are extremely proud to extend our partnership with Goldbet now with Lottomatica.it,” said Italy business development manager Polina Nedyalkova.

Play’n GO / PokerStars

Play’n GO has launched its portfolio of slots with PokerStars in New Jersey.

“We’ve talked about our plans to bring world-class entertainment to regulated markets across North America, and launching in New Jersey so soon after landing our license in Michigan underlines this commitment,” said Play’n GO chief commercial officer Magnus Olsson.

Pariplay / Playgon

NeoGames-owned Pariplay has added Playgon's portfolio of content to its Fusion iGaming platform.

“Playgon has successfully developed a unique live dealer product with well-designed game play features that use cutting-edge technology to deliver a unique playing experience that particularly appeals to a different demographic,” said Pariplay director of partnerships Callum Harris.

Relax Gaming / Quantum Gaming

Relax Gaming has agreed a deal to provide its content to Quantum Gaming.

“We’re delighted to offer our portfolio of casino titles to Quantum Gaming’s white label casinos,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Nadiya Attard.

Greentube / mybet.de

Novomatic-owned Greentube has boosted its presence in Germany through a deal to supply RULEO Alpenland's mybet.de brand.

“We’re absolutely delighted to bring our high-quality portfolio of online slots to RULEO’s customers in Germany,” said Greentube key account manager Germany Julia Schagerl.

Yggdrasil & Reel Life's Midway Money

Yggdrasil and YG Masters partner Reel Life Games have announced their latest slot release, Midway Money.

“Midway Money brings an exciting, inventive theme to players, along with a number of fantastic features that really bring out the feel of the fair,” said Yggdrasil head of product and programs Stuart McCarthy.

