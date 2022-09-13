Metropolitan Gaming sells South Africa casino to Tsogo Sun

Casino operator Metropolitan Gaming has sold its stake in South Africa’s Emerald Resort & Casino to a consortium controlled by Tsogo Sun.

Metropolitan Gaming is an affiliate of Silver Point Capital and operates the casinos formerly owned by London Clubs International (Caesars).

Metropolitan Gaming has not disclosed the value of the transaction but said that the disposal will enable it to focus on its core markets of the United Kingdom and Egypt.

“Following the addition of the iconic Park Lane Club to our portfolio of casinos in the UK earlier this year, the sale of our interest in Emerald Resort and Casino reflects our focused strategy to invest in and develop the business within our primary markets,” said Michael Silberling, chief executive of Metropolitan Gaming.

“We want to thank all our employees at Emerald Resort and Casino past and present for their hard work, professionalism and loyalty, particularly during the global COVID-19 pandemic. We very much look forward to following their progress and successes over the years to come.”