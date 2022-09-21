Twitch to prohibit unlicensed online gambling content

Streaming platform Twitch has announced plans to ban unlicensed online gambling content from its platform.

The move follows mounting concern about young people’s exposure to gambling products on the platform, which is open to users over the age of 13.

Twitch said Tuesday that the policy update will take effect on October 18 “to prohibit streaming of gambling sites that include slots, roulette, or dice games that aren't licensed either in the U.S. or other jurisdictions that provide sufficient consumer protection”.

The company identified Stake.com, Rollbit.com, Duelbits.com, and Roobet.com as sites that will be banned from that date and said that others may be identified in the future.

“We will continue to allow websites that focus on sports betting, fantasy sports, and poker,” the company added.

This means there will continue to be plenty of gambling content on the platform, including slots and table games content from operators in jurisdictions that meet Twitch's definition of “sufficient consumer protection”.