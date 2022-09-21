This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Relax Gaming

Twitch to prohibit unlicensed online gambling content

21st September 2022 9:56 am GMT
Evolution

Streaming platform Twitch has announced plans to ban unlicensed online gambling content from its platform.

The move follows mounting concern about young people’s exposure to gambling products on the platform, which is open to users over the age of 13.

Twitch said Tuesday that the policy update will take effect on October 18 “to prohibit streaming of gambling sites that include slots, roulette, or dice games that aren't licensed either in the U.S. or other jurisdictions that provide sufficient consumer protection”.

The company identified Stake.com, Rollbit.com, Duelbits.com, and Roobet.com as sites that will be banned from that date and said that others may be identified in the future.

“We will continue to allow websites that focus on sports betting, fantasy sports, and poker,” the company added.

This means there will continue to be plenty of gambling content on the platform, including slots and table games content from operators in jurisdictions that meet Twitch's definition of “sufficient consumer protection”.

Related Tags
iGaming Live Streaming Responsible Gambling Slots Twitch
Related Videos
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Entain set for esports debut in 2022 after completing Unikrn acquisition

Entain expands into esports with Unikrn acquisition

Wedge Traffic to launch US-focused slots channel on Twitch

Live Casino during the pandemic

GI Games Round-up: 4ThePlayer.com, Caleta Gaming, iSoftBet and more

Formula 1 goes virtual with new series to replace postponed races

Big Time Gaming set for Opal Fruits slot debut with LeoVegas

Gaming Intelligence Awards 2019 – Suppliers

Big Time Gaming readies launch of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? slot

GI Games Round-up: PokerStars, Big Time Gaming, Microgaming and more

GI Games Round-up: CR Games, PokerStars, Oryx Gaming and more

KamaGames to sponsor Yogscast poker stream

Poker Night in America brings in celebrities for new live TV show

FDJ launches Dragon Ball FighterZ esports tournaments

Twitch agrees esports media rights deal for the Overwatch League

SportingTech
Amusnet
BRAGG Gaming
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
G2E
Evolution
Digitain
Relax Gaming