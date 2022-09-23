GI Games Round-up: Featuring Wizard Games, Evoplay, Pragmatic Play and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Play'n GO, Wizard Games, Evoplay, Greentube, Pragmatic Play, Relax Gaming, Inspired Entertainment, Bragg Gaming and Yggdrasil.

Play’n GO's ImmorTails of Egypt

Play’n GO is combining two favourite themes in its new Ancient Egypt and animal-themed slot game, ImmorTails of Egypt.

“This is a really fun game to play, the goals are clear from the start as players can see their progress with the kittens at the top of the reels and whether they’ve collected enough symbols to open the treasure chest,” said Play’n GO games ambassador George Olekszy.

Wizard Games' Towers of Olympus

NeoGames-owned Wizard Games is inviting players to brush shoulders with the gods in its new release Towers of Olympus.

“We have seen with many of our recent hit releases that players around the world love games that are packed with features, and Towers of Olympus offers a wide variety of ways to win,” said Wizard Games managing director Joey Hurtado.

Evoplay's Hot Volcano

Evoplay has released a new Vegas-themed slot game with the launch of latest title, Hot Volcano.

“We’re always happy to reinvent traditional content and give our fans something new, with the latest title elevating the classic fruit slot format with a blazing design,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Yggdrasil's Voodoo Hex

Yggdrasil and YGS Masters partner Peter & Sons have released their latest slot collaboration with the launch of Voodoo Hex.

“We’re delighted to partner yet again with Peter & Sons for another fantastic creation, Voodoo Hex,” said Yggdrasil head of product and programs Stuart McCarthy.

Pragmatic Play's Crown of Fire

Pragmatic Play has released a new classic fruit machine-inspired slot title, Crown of Fire.

Pragmatic Play's Wild Hop & Drop

Pragmatic Play has further expanded its slot portfolio this week with the release of Wild Hop & Drop.

Yggdrasil & Jelly's Wild Fishin’ Wild Ways

Yggdrasil and YGS Masters partner Jelly have set sail in search of the catch of the day in their latest collaboration, Wild Fishin’ Wild Ways.

“Wild Fishin’ Wild Ways brings a new concept to our portfolio, with a YG Masters take on the hugely popular fishing genre,” said Yggdrasil head of product & programs Stuart McCarthy.

Relax Gaming's Money Train 3

Relax Gaming has unleashed one of its most anticipated game releases to date with the launch of Money Train 3.

“Due to the resounding success of the Money Train series, we knew we had a huge task on our hands to ensure this game delivered on the promise of past instalments and I’m delighted to see we have succeeded in that endeavour,” said Relax Gaming CEO Simon Hammon.

Relax Gaming / MegApuestas

Relax Gaming has gone live in Colombia's regulated iGaming market for the first time through a new supply deal with operator MegApuestas.

“We’re delighted to have entered the LatAm market through Colombia,” said Relax Gaming chief regulatory officer Alexia Smilovic Rønde.

Relax Gaming / Livespins

Relax Gaming has also this week agreed a new content distribution deal with Livespins.

“Relax Gaming is one of the biggest content providers and aggregators in the business and this partnership provides our streamers with access to hundreds of the most popular online slots in the market,” said Livespins chief commercial officer Michael Pedersen.

Greentube / Scommettendo

Novomatic-owned Greentube has further expanded its reach in Italy after taking its content live with Scommettendo.

“We are thrilled to have closed this deal with such a promising brand as Scommettendo,” said Greentube sales and key account manager for Italy Graziano Pozzi.

Pragmatic Play / Aposta.LA

Pragmatic Play has launched its slot portfolio in Paraguay with operator Aposta.LA through an integration with Sysgaming's platform.

“Aposta.LA is a familiar brand to Paraguayan consumers so this agreement is particularly pleasing for us,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations Victor Arias.

Pragmatic Play / kwiff

Pragmatic Play has also agreed a deal to integrate its content with kwiff.

“Our goal is ensuring our players enjoy the very best entertainment and we’re very pleased to welcome Pragmatic Play to our premium list of content partners,” said kwiff CEO Charles Lee.

Evoplay / Superbet

Evoplay has continued its expansion in Romania through an agreement with leading operator Superbet.

“Partnering with Superbet is an important milestone for us as we look to expand our footprint in the region, seeing strong performance of our games in Romania and amazing feedback from players,” said Evoplay chief commercial officer Vladimir Malakchi.

Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment has launched three new online and mobile slot games to kick-start Autumn.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating the start of Autumn with three amazing slots,” said Inspired vice president of Interactive Claire Osborne.

Pragmatic Play / Estelarbet

Pragmatic Play has integrated its bingo offering with operator Estelarbet in Brazil, Chile, Peru and Ecuador.

“We have enjoyed a strong relationship since taking multiple verticals live with them, and taking our bingo products live is just another positive step forward,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations Victor Arias.

Bragg Gaming/Bally’s

Bragg Gaming has entered into an expansive iGaming content development partnership with Bally’s Interactive.

“Bally’s Interactive, and before that Gamesys, has a well-earned reputation for recognising quality game development studios that offer content differentiation that attracts players, a key driver of player engagement across globally regulated iGaming markets,” said Bragg Gaming CEO Yaniv Sherman.

