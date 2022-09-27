This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Design Works Gaming expands in the UK with Rank deal

27th September 2022 10:47 am GMT
Evolution

Casino games developer Design Works Gaming has expanded its presence in the United Kingdom after signing up Rank Interactive as its latest operator partner.

The agreement will initially see DWG classics such as Diamonds, Sapphires & Rubies go live with Rank Group’s Mecca Bingo and Grosvenor Casino brands in the UK.

“We are extremely excited to launch the product across all of our brands,” said Rank Interactive head of game strategy Cyrus Moreno. “With our increased focus on delivering best in class engaging and entertaining content for our players, we know these games, in particular the LuckyTap content, will be a huge hit for our players.

“We thank the DWG team for their support and working closely with Greg Davies, Nolan Frendo and myself during the procurement, planning and rollout phase.”

Design Works Gaming CEO Troy Zurawski added: “The Rank team is laser-focused on creating a seamless online experience and curating the best game offering they can. This makes them perfectly poised to bring our top-performing content to their players.

“Their open-mindedness and willingness to push boundaries aligns with how we operate at DWG, so there’s no doubt this will be a strong, successful partnership.”

The new deal coincides with the completion of Grosvenor Casinos migration to Rank's proprietary platform.

