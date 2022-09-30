GI Games Round-up: Playtech, NetEnt, Light & Wonder and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Playtech, NetEnt, BF Games, Betsoft Gaming, Play’n GO, Light & Wonder, Greentube, Relax Gaming, Evoplay, Pragmatic Play and Yggdrasil.

Playtech’s Gold Hit: O’Reilly’s Riches

Playtech’s Ash studio has released its latest slot game, Gold Hit: O’Reilly’s Riches.

“The ever-popular Irish Luck theme gets a brand new twist in Gold Hit: O’Reilly’s Riches, with 4,608 ways to win the leprechaun’s treasure,” said Shahar Yanai, head of product for Playtech’s Ash.

NetEnt’s Cornelius

NetEnt has introduced a new cat-themed slot game to its portfolio with the launch of Cornelius.

“Cornelius is a charming game featuring a kitty who worships food - we have all met at least one cat like that,” said Evolution head of business development James Jones.

BF Games’ Buffalo Trail Ultra

BF Games is taking players on a journey to the great plains in its adventure sequel, Buffalo Trail Ultra.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the latest addition to our diverse slots portfolio with Buffalo Trails Ultra inviting players on an adventure through the wild plains with a popular theme, immersive graphics and engaging features,” said BF Games product owner Piotr Saluda.

Betsoft Gaming’s Captain’s Quest, Treasure Island

Betsoft Gaming has released a new pirate-themed slot with the launch of Captain’s Quest, Treasure Island.

“The very big win potential of 25,280.5x max bet, married to the amazingly detailed pirate theme, makes this a uniquely immersive slot from Betsoft,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anastasia Bauer.

Betsoft Gaming / 888casino

Betsoft Gaming has also launched its slots in the Romanian market with 888casino.

“We have been delighted with the smooth integration of our award-winning games across the 888 sites,” said Anastasia Bauer, head of account management at Betsoft Gaming.

Play’n GO’s Fortune Rewind

Play’n GO is taking players back to the future in its latest slot release Fortune Rewind.

“Fortune Rewind is a super feature-rich game where the narrative and features complement each other seamlessly,” said Play’n GO games ambassador George Olekszy.

Light & Wonder / RushBet

Light & Wonder has gone live in Mexico’s regulated iGaming market in partnership with Rush Street Interactive’s RushBet brand.

“Light & Wonder is honored to enhance its partnership with RSI, a proven and respected force in the gaming industry, to take content into Mexico for the first time,” said Tatiana García Barrenechea, commercial director for LatAm at Light & Wonder.

Greentube’s Cash Connection – Golden Book of Ra

Greentube has expanded one of its most iconic slot franchises with the launch of Cash Connection - Golden Book of Ra.

“Book of Ra is arguably one of the world’s most iconic game titles and as you can imagine, we are absolutely thrilled to boost the game franchise with another outstanding addition to our portfolio,” said Greentube head of sales and key account management Markus Antl.

Pragmatic Play’s Aztec Blaze

Pragmatic Play journeys to an ancient jungle empire in search of treasure in its latest slot release Aztec Blaze.

“We’re giving the colossal symbol mechanic a boost in Aztec Blaze, adding lives, multipliers and additional expansions to this feature will be a huge draw for players,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Pragmatic Play / Stake

Pragmatic Play has also this week delivered a new Live Casino studio replete with individual branding for Stake.

“We are delighted by how our partnership with Stake has materialised,” said Cornides. “

Yggdrasil’s Calavera Crush

Yggdrasil is celebrating the Day of the Dead with the launch of its latest slot, Calavera Crush.

“This epic Day of the Dead-inspired release will have players going loco thanks to its thrilling features and memorable mechanics,” said Stuart McCarthy, head of product and programs at Yggdrasil.

Relax Gaming / Jade Rabbit Studio

Relax Gaming has agreed a Silver Bullet partnership with Jade Rabbit Studio.

“As Relax Gaming continues to expand globally, it’s essential that we continue to offer our operating partners the most innovative and forward-thinking games on the market,” said Relax Gaming CEO Simon Hammon.

Relax Gaming / Thunderkick

Relax Gaming has also signed up Thunderkick as its latest Powered by Studio partner.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Thunderkick into the fold as our latest Powered By studio partner,” said Hammon.

Evoplay’s Mega Greatest Catch

Evoplay has released Mega Greatest Catch, a fishing-themed slot that introduces new features to a familiar offering.

“We’re so pleased to deliver an exceptional new game filled with fluid animations and the potential for some exceptional payouts,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

