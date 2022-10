Caesars Entertainment has entered into a partnership with real estate investment trust SL Green Realty Corp. to pursue a New York gaming license in the heart of Times Square.

The two companies have proposed redeveloping 1515 Broadway to build a new casino resort, Caesars Palace Times Square, which will provide billions in tax revenue to New York City and State, as well as provide for significant investments in security, traffic and mass transit improvements.

“Caesars is thrilled [...]