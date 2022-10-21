GI Games Round-up: Featuring Red Tiger, Greentube, Wizard Games and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes Red Tiger, Greentube, Wizard Games, Relax Gaming, Pariplay, Endorphina, Inspired Entertainment, Amusnet Interactive, BF Games, SoftSwiss, Slotmill and Bragg Gaming.

Red Tiger’s Tricks and Treats

Evolution-owned Red Tiger is getting ready for Halloween with the launch of its latest slot Tricks and Treats.

“Tricks and Treats is a spooktacular online slot that evokes the atmosphere of Halloween in an instant,” said James Jones, head of business development at Evolution.

Read more…

Greentube’s Cash Connection – Voodoo Magic

Novomatic-owned Greentube is also getting in the mood, taking players to a supernatural realm in Cash Connection - Voodoo Magic.

“We have had great success with our Cash Connection series and we are thrilled to add Voodoo Magic to the offering, just as spooky season is about to begin,” said Steve Cross, director of games development and operations at Greentube.

Read more…

Wizard Games’ Awww, So Cute!

NeoGames-owned Wizard Games has released a new fluffy kitten-themed slot, Awww, So Cute!

“We are big fans of all things cute here at Wizard Games and this new release has a cute-o-meter rating that is off the scale,” said Joey Hurtado, managing director at Wizard Games.

Read more…

Relax Gaming’s The Great Pigsby Megaways

Relax Gaming is inviting players to the most opulent party of the year as The Great Pigsby returns, this time with Megaways.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome The Great Pigsby back to our screens,” said Relax Gaming CEO Simon Hammon.

Read more...

Pariplay / Live Solutions

NeoGames-owned Pariplay has added live casino provider Live Solutions as its latest Fusion partner.

“We are always on the lookout for innovative casino experiences that can provide players with something different, and the Live Solutions platform does exactly that,” said Callum Harris, director of partnerships at Pariplay.

Read more…

Endorphina / MerkurXtip

Endorphina has expanded its presence in Serbia through a new integration with operator MerkurXtip.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with MerkurXtip Serbia,” said Rashad Karimov, sales manager of Endorphina.

Read more…

Endorphina / SuprNation

Endorphina has also agreed a new integration this week with SuprNation’s Voodoodreams, Duelz, and Nyspins brands.

“I am excited that our new and top-performing games such as Hell Hot 100, Cyber Wolf, and Dynamite Miner will be available to the players at SuprNation brands: Voodoodreams, Duelz, and Nyspins,” added Karimov.

Read more…

Inspired Entertainment / 49’s

Inspired has agreed a deal to develop and upgrade 49’s portfolio of Virtual horse and greyhound products.

“49’s was the first company to pave the way, launching Inspired’s Virtual products over 20 years ago into UK betting shops with such iconic Virtual tracks as Portman Park, Steepledowns, and Sprint Valley,” said Steve Rogers, chief commercial officer of Virtual Sports at Inspired.

Read more…

Amusnet Interactive’s 100 Bulky Fruits

Amusnet Interactive has released its latest slot with the launch of 100 Bulky Fruits.

Read more…

BF Games / Favbet

BF Games has bolstered its Romanian presence after agreeing a deal to integrate its games with operator Favbet.ro.

“Favbet’s focus on high-quality content and its in-depth understanding of its player base makes it the perfect partner for BF Games in Romania,” said Claudia Melcaru, head of business development at BF Games.

Read more…

Bragg Gaming / Betnation.nl

Bragg Gaming’s exclusive content has gone live via its Player Account Management (PAM) platform with Betnation.nl in the Netherlands.

“Betnation is an exciting new brand and has been a perfect partner to showcase the strength of Bragg’s expertise in getting new operators off the ground swiftly and seamlessly,” said Chris Looney, chief commercial officer at Bragg Gaming.

Read more…

SoftSwiss / Barbara Bang

SoftSwiss is expanding its Latin American presence through an integration with operator Barbara Bang.

“We are delighted that Barbara Bang is becoming a SoftSwiss Game Aggregator’s partner,” said Nikita Keino, partner managers team lead at SoftSwiss.

Read more…

Slotmill / Hub88

Slotmill has agreed a new deal to integrate its portfolio of games with Hub88’s platform.

“Slotmill has established itself as a provider of high-end slots and is regarded as ‘NetEnt 2.0’ by many in the industry,” said José Micallef, managing director at Hub88.

Read more…