Saskatchewan to launch PlayNow.com in November

The Canadian province of Saskatchewan has confirmed that it will launch its new PlayNow.com online sports betting and gaming site on Thursday November 3.

The new site will be operated by SIGA through its SaskGaming subsidiary and powered by British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC).

“We are excited to be the exclusive provider of Saskatchewan’s first and only legal online gaming site, which will provide a safe and secure option for residents to play their favourite casino games and bet on their favourite sports teams online,” said SIGA president and CEO Zane Hansen.

“Residents will be pleased to know that when they play on the PlayNow.com site, the proceeds are reinvested back into the province. Similar to the existing brick-and-mortar casinos in the province, all net proceeds from the PlayNow.com site are reinvested back into Saskatchewan.”

SaskGaming president and CEO Susan Flett said: “The rollout of online gaming and single event sports betting opens up new casino entertainment options for residents. The launch timing is also ideal with Saskatchewan hosting this year’s Grey Cup in November.”

To support the launch, PlayNow.com has partnered with Canadian Football League (CFL) club Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Riders featured the PlayNow.com logo on their jerseys at their home game against the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, along with other stadium activations promoting the new online gaming and sports betting site.

“We are excited to welcome PlayNow.com as a valued partner and newest member of our strong Rider Nation,” said Saskatchewan Roughrider Football Club president and CEO Craig Reynolds.

Saskatchewan is the third province to use BCLC’s PlayNow.com platform, with the launch following an innovative agreement between the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) and the province, which enabled SIGA to bring PlayNow.com to Saskatchewan.

“This historical partnership, is the first of its kind, with a First Nations operator for online gaming with revenue sharing between First Nations and the Province,” said FSIN chief Bobby Cameron. “This will provide many economic benefits to the residents of the province and our First Nations communities.”

SIGA also operates land-based casinos in seven locations across the province.