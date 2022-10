Japan’s Consumer Affairs Agency (CAA) and National Police Agency (NPA) have warned players that they risk being arrested for playing online casino games in the country.

In a new ad campaign launched this week, the two agencies reiterate that playing online casino games through offshore online gambling sites is a crime.

“Even if online casinos are legally operated overseas, it is a crime to connect and gamble from within Japan,” said the CAA and NPA in their [...]