GI Games Round-up: Big Time Gaming, Betsoft Gaming, Play’n GO and more

This week’s games and integration round-up from Gaming Intelligence features NetEnt, Betsoft Gaming, Play’n GO, Big Time Gaming, Evoplay, Soft2Bet, BF Games, Pragmatic Play, Inspired Entertainment, Ezugi, Wizard Games, Galaxsys, Yggdrasil and SoftSwiss.

NetEnt’s Superstars

Evolution-owned NetEnt has launched Superstars, a new slot featuring the most iconic NetEnt characters in a feature-rich game.

“Thanks to the excellent work of our team, we have created a landmark game, jam-packed with action and features,” said Evolution chief product officer Todd Haushalter.

Read more…

Betsoft Gaming’s Trinity Reels

Betsoft Gaming has released a new Arabian Nights-themed adventure slot with the launch of Trinity Reels.

“Trinity Reels is a spectacular slot: it gives non-stop, high impact and immersive play,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anastasia Bauer.

Read more…

Play’n GO’s Count Jokula

Play’n GO released the latest instalment in its Joker series of games, Count Jokula.

“We listen to our fans, and Play’n GO aims to tailor the gaming experience to what the current climate asks of us,” said Play’n GO head of games Charlotte Miliziano.

Read more…

Big Time Gaming’s Castle of Terror

Evolution-owned Big Time Gaming (BTG) is getting in the mood for Halloween with the release of Castle of Terror.

“We love Halloween at BTG, and this game has been keeping me up at night,” said BTG CEO Nik Robinson.

Read more…

Evoplay’s Rueda De Chile

Evoplay has also released a Halloween-inspired slot with the launch of Rueda De Chile.

“It’s great to release another title that gives us the opportunity to celebrate the spooky season with our players,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Read more…

Soft2Bet / OnAir Entertainment

Soft2Bet has agreed to integrate live casino games from OnAir Entertainment onto its platform.

“One of our key objectives as a company is to lead the way in our diverse and high-quality product offering, by incorporating OnAir Entertainment’s immersive live casino content we are further proving that player experience is at the heart of our business,” said Soft2Bet director of gaming Daniel Mitton.

Read more…

BF Games’ Lucky Ticket 81

BF Games expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of Lucky Ticket 81.

“As well as its juicy content, we’re sure players will get great excitement out of Lucky Ticket 81’s wild ticket symbol that helps them stack up their wins during the intuitive gameplay,” said Piotr Saluda, product owner at BF Games.

Read more…

BF Games / Gamanza

BF Games is also taking its slot titles live in Switzerland through a partnership with Gamanza.

“Having our top-performing titles certified for launch in Switzerland ahead of our anticipated market entry is another exciting milestone for BF Games in what has been a resoundingly positive year so far, and we’re delighted to partner with Gamanza to power our entry,” said BF Games head of business development Claudia Melcaru.

Read more…

Pragmatic Play’s Sword of Ares

Pragmatic Play released Ancient Greek-themed slot Sword of Ares.

“Sword of Ares provides a crescendo of excitement with bigger multipliers being unlocked through the creation of multiple wins,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Read more…

Pragmatic Play’s Big Bass Bonanza Keeping It Reel

Pragmatic Play also released an upgraded version of fishing-themed slot Big Bass Bonanza.

“Our favourite fisherman is back in yet another thrilling bonanza of big bites in the latest instalment of one of our most loved slot series,” said Cornides.

Read more…

Inspired Entertainment’s Big Scary Fortune

Inspired Entertainment expanded its iGaming portfolio with the release of Halloween-themed slot Big Scary Fortune.

“We’re delighted to be launching Big Scary Fortune into our growing portfolio of fun Halloween-themed content, giving players another fang-tastic treat,” said Claire Osborne, vice president of Interactive at Inspired.

Read more…

Inspired Entertainment’s Leprechauns Lucky Charms

Inspired Entertainment also released Irish-themed Leprechauns Lucky Charms.

“Leprechauns Lucky Charms is an excellent addition to our growing portfolio of Irish-themed content, which is very popular with slot players across the World,” said Osborne.

Read more…

Ezugi / Playbook Engineering

Evolution-owned Ezugi has integrated its live dealer games with UK-facing operator Playbook Engineering.

“Increasing our product offering has been a key objective for Playbook this year, so we’re thrilled to be able to now offer UKGC-certified Ezugi content on our platform,” said Playbook head of casino Ceiron Jones.

Read more…

Wizard Games’ Madame Voodoo

NeoGames-owned Wizard Games is unleashing the power of an ancient craft with its new release Madame Voodoo.

“At Wizard Games, we love to create titles that have an element of the magical within them and Madame Voodoo definitely fits the bill,” said Joey Hurtado, managing director at Wizard Games.

Read more…

Yggdrasil’s Florageddon! DuoMax

Yggdrasil is going apocalyptic with the release of Florageddon! DuoMax.

“We’re thrilled to launch our first DuoMax title, Florageddon,” said Yggdrasil head of product and programs Stuart McCarthy.

Read more…

Galaxsys / Parimatch

Galaxsys has launched its portfolio of Fast Games with operator Parimatch.

Read more…

Galaxsys / NuxGame

Galaxsys has also secured a content distribution deal this week with NuxGame’s platform.

“NuxGame has now become synonymous with delivering high quality, entertaining games to our clients and Galaxsys aligns with this perfectly,” said NuxGame head of sales Bar Konson.

Read more…

Pragmatic Play / Bet24horas

Pragmatic Play has seen three of its product verticals go live in Brazil with Bet24horas.

“Brazil is a hotbed of potential and we are seeing that with the number of new partners there coming on board with us,” said Victor Arias, vice president of LatAm operations at Pragmatic Play.

Read more…

Pragmatic Play / bet365

Pragmatic Play has rolled out its bingo content to bet365.

“Partnering with a powerhouse like bet365 represents a considerable milestone in our development of the sector,” said Claire McDaid, vice president of bingo at Pragmatic Play.

Read more…

SoftSwiss / Gaming Corps

SoftSwiss expanded its casino platform with the integration of new content from Gaming Corps.

“SoftSwiss is an iGaming giant with both pedigree and foresight, being the first iGaming software company to work with cryptocurrencies,” said Mats Lundin, chief commercial officer of Gaming Corps.

Read more…