GI Games Round-up: Featuring Relax Gaming, Endorphina, Evoplay and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Relax Gaming, Play’n GO, Endorphina, Pariplay, Pragmatic Play, Evoplay, Gaming Corps, BF Games and Yggdrasil.

Relax Gaming’s Templar Tumble 2 Dream Drop

Relax Gaming has launched a sequel to its popular Templar Tumble game with the release of Templar Tumble 2 Dream Drop.

“Our Tumble series has been an exceptionally strong performer, with Templar Tumble being a resolute fan favourite,” said Relax Gaming CEO Simon Hammon.

Play’n GO’s Canine Carnage

Play’n GO is taking players on a journey through the dystopian wasteland in its Dynamic Payways title, Canine Carnage.

“If you look at our game portfolio, we love a great animal title,” said Play’n GO head of games Charlotte Miliziano.

Play’n GO / BetMGM

Play’n GO has also this week taken its content live in New Jersey with leading operator BetMGM.

“We’ve only been live in the US for a few short weeks, and we are already gaining significant momentum,” said Play’n GO chief commercial officer Magnus Olsson.

Endorphina’s Lumber Jack

Endorphina has released its latest slot game, Lumber Jack.

“I am happy to announce the new release of our Lumber Jack slot,” said Endorphina head of account management Gretta Kochkonyan.

Pariplay / Everi Digital

NeoGames-owned Pariplay has enhanced its Fusion platform offering by adding content from Everi Digital.

“We are constantly looking to broaden the content offering on our platform with top-class content and Everi certainly fits the bill in that regard,” said Pariplay director of partnerships Callum Harris.

Pragmatic Play’s Release the Kraken 2

Pragmatic Play is diving back into the depths of the ocean with Release the Kraken 2, the sequel to one of its most popular games.

“This sequel aims to take everything that made the original title so popular, increasing the entertainment value to provide new heights of engagement for players,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Evoplay / Sportbet

Evoplay has expanded its presence in Italy through a new content supply deal with operator Sportbet.

“We’re pleased to add yet another up and coming brand to our network of partners, reinforcing our ever-growing presence in Italy,” said Evoplay chief commercial officer Vladimir Malakchi.

Pragmatic Play / NorthStar Gaming

Pragmatic Play has expanded its footprint in North America after partnering with Ontario-based operator NorthStar Gaming.

“We’re delighted to partner with NorthStar Gaming and to add to NorthStar Bets’ online casino offering with our award-winning slots,” said Cornides.

Pragmatic Play / Swiss4Win.ch

Pragmatic Play has also agreed a deal to integrate its games with Casinò Lugano’s Swiss4Win brand.

“We are excited to take our slot vertical live with Casinò Lugano’s online brand, Swiss4Win,” said Cornides.

Gaming Corps’ Tikiz N Juice

Gaming Corps has released its first slot game under new head of games Connor Blinman with the launch of Tikiz N Juice.

“We wanted to return to our slot portfolio when we felt the time was right and this is the first title to launch from our new roadmap,” said Blinman.

BF Games / Winbet

BF Games is set to take 15 of its top-performing titles live in Bulgaria for the first time following a deal with Winbet.

“This is yet another big step for BF Games in what has been a resoundingly positive year so far,” said BF Games head of business development Claudia Melcaru.

Yggdrasil & Bulletproof Games’ Dragon Lore GigaRise

Yggdrasil and Bulletproof Games take on a fearsome dragon in their latest launch, Dragon Lore GigaRise.

“Our latest GigaRise title combines an epic theme with one of our most popular GEMs, and we’re extremely pleased to facilitate the launch of Bulletproof’s new launch,” said Yggdrasil head of product & programs Stuart McCarthy.

