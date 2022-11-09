This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution

Playtech expands Italian iPoker network with Lottomatica

9th November 2022 9:36 am GMT
Playtech
Evolution

London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has added Gamenet Group-owned operator Lottomatica to its Italian iPoker network.

Lottomatica is one of the leading poker operators in Italy and is the latest addition to Playtech’s poker network following the successful launch of Goldbet.it earlier this year.

“We’re very proud to be welcoming one of the most established brands in the Italian market to the iPoker network,” said Playtech vice president of interactive gaming Marat Koss. “Our Italian network is enjoying significant expansion this year, and we believe Lottomatica’s decision to choose Playtech as its new provider reflects our commitment to the Italian market, our poker product and network, and of course the wider vertical. We are looking forward to a long and successful partnership with one of Italy’s biggest operators.”

Lottomatica managing director betting & digital Italy Alessandro Fiumara commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with Playtech and joining the largest iPoker network in Italy. With a long history of investment in and expansion of the poker market in Italy and worldwide, we firmly believe Playtech’s ambition and long-term vision for poker makes them the ideal choice of provider.

“With over 50 years of experience between us, Playtech and Lottomatica are a natural partnership, and everyone here is very much looking forward to continuing to develop our business together.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 2.08 per cent lower at 541.50 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.

Related Tags
Casino Gamenet iGaming Italy Lottomatica Playtech Poker
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Playtech powers Mansion iGaming launch in Ontario

Playtech names Chris McGinnis as new finance chief

Gaming Realms brings in Anna Massion as new board member

Illinois reopens bidding for online sports betting licenses

Quickspin approved to launch slot portfolio in Greece

Playtech adds PokerMatch to iPoker network

Roberto Carlos interview with Gaming Intelligence TV

Pariplay promotes Sliede to head of account management

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition to delist from Nasdaq and liquidate

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, NetEnt, Light & Wonder and more

Aristocrat Leisure strengthens iGaming offering with Roxor acquisition

Playtech enjoys record first half as B2C revenue soars 148%

Galaxsys brings in Gil Soffer to lead sales and business development

Massachusetts sees strong interest in sports betting licenses

Playtech to explore alternative opportunities for Caliplay US expansion

Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Astropay
Relax Gaming
BRAGG Gaming
Amusnet
SportingTech
MGA
Uplatform
SiGMA
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution