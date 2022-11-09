Playtech expands Italian iPoker network with Lottomatica

London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has added Gamenet Group-owned operator Lottomatica to its Italian iPoker network.

Lottomatica is one of the leading poker operators in Italy and is the latest addition to Playtech’s poker network following the successful launch of Goldbet.it earlier this year.

“We’re very proud to be welcoming one of the most established brands in the Italian market to the iPoker network,” said Playtech vice president of interactive gaming Marat Koss. “Our Italian network is enjoying significant expansion this year, and we believe Lottomatica’s decision to choose Playtech as its new provider reflects our commitment to the Italian market, our poker product and network, and of course the wider vertical. We are looking forward to a long and successful partnership with one of Italy’s biggest operators.”

Lottomatica managing director betting & digital Italy Alessandro Fiumara commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with Playtech and joining the largest iPoker network in Italy. With a long history of investment in and expansion of the poker market in Italy and worldwide, we firmly believe Playtech’s ambition and long-term vision for poker makes them the ideal choice of provider.

“With over 50 years of experience between us, Playtech and Lottomatica are a natural partnership, and everyone here is very much looking forward to continuing to develop our business together.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 2.08 per cent lower at 541.50 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.