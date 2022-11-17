Octoplay signs first operator deal with Betsson

Newly established casino games supplier Octoplay has signed its first operator agreement with Betsson Group.

The direct integration will see the operator launch titles such as Pearly Shores, Heavy Anchor and Hot Harvest via Octoplay’s proprietary game server.

The company, led by Carl Ejlertsson, formerly of Red Tiger and Evolution, presented its much anticipated games for the first time this week.

“Betsson Group is one of the industry’s top names, we are grateful and proud to have the opportunity to serve them with our innovative suite of new content,” said Octoplay CEO Carl Ejlertsson. “This deal is a testament to the quality of our games and the forward looking product vision at Betsson Group.

“Octoplay is pleased to offer its content in all regulated markets as the company pursues its strategy of taking on licenses wherever demand exists.”

Betsson Group CEO Jesper Svensson commented: “Carl and his team have an industry calibre second to none. The Octoplay integration is a clear win for Betsson as we continue our push to offer our players the very best games on the market.”