Relax Gaming expands in Spain with Gran Madrid Casino

iGaming aggregator and casino games supplier Relax Gaming has extended its reach in Spain through a new supply deal with Gran Madrid Casino Online.

The Spanish operator will integrate more than 30 of Relax’s games, including fan favourites such as Temple Tumble, Beast Mode and Money Train 3.

Additional games will be made available in the near future, pending approval from Spanish regulator Dirección General de Ordenación del Juego (DGOJ).

The integration was facilitated by Tecnalis, which has made Relax's games available to a number of leading operators in Spain, with more partnerships scheduled to go live in the very near future.

Relax’s games first went live in the country with Entain in June.

“After our first launch in the Spanish market with Entain in June, we’re delighted to see the momentum continuing with yet another big win,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Nadiya Attard. “With some of the industry’s best games, it’s really exciting to see our presence increase, especially with an incredibly popular operator such as Gran Madrid Casino Online.

“As a highly well-known casino throughout the whole gaming industry, we look forward to seeing both our businesses grow as we continue to expand in Spain, as well as showcasing how much we can bring to the table when it comes to operator partners.”

Gran Madrid online country manager José Félix Herreros added: “The alliance with Relax Gaming allows us to continue expanding our portfolio with a high-quality product that will help us to continue growing together.”