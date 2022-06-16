Relax Gaming debuts in Spain with Entain

Online casino games supplier Relax Gaming has entered Spain's iGaming market through a supply deal with leading operator Entain.

Entain's bwin.es, partypoker.es and partycasino.es players gain access to an initial 30 slot titles from Relax, including Temple Tumble, Beast Mode and Money Train 2, with additional titles to follow.

“Relax Gaming continues to realise its trajectory in regulated markets by adding the Spanish jurisdiction to its list of supported European jurisdictions,” said Relax Gaming chief regulatory officer Alexia Smilovic Rønde. “Spain is known for its heightened regulatory conditions, which differ from other similar markets, and with Relax Gaming's expertise, technology and content we were up to that challenge – with the goal of delivering the market’s most seamless experience available to licensed operators and their players.

“We don't doubt this will result in an excellent start for operations and a steady growth in the Spanish landscape overtime.”

Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Nadiya Attard commented: “We’re absolutely delighted to go live in Spain – a market that all of us at Relax are very excited about. With some of Europe’s most enthusiastic players, as well as a wealth of untapped potential in a market that we believe is looking for top-quality games, we believe that we’re really going to drive differentiation with our award-winning catalogue.”

Entain gaming commercial director Obdulio Bacarese added: “We’re confident that Relax Gaming’s titles will be a huge splash in the Spanish market, and we’re excited to have these hits in our armoury to entertain our legions of players. Given the massive impact these games have had in similar markets throughout Europe, we couldn’t think of a better partner than Relax as we both continue to expand and grow in Spain.”