GI Games Round-up: Featuring Relax Gaming, Betsoft Gaming and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Relax Gaming, Betsoft Gaming, Lightning Box, Wizard Games, Evoplay, Yggdrasil, Pragmatic Play, Digitain and Play’n GO.

Relax Gaming’s Hot Rod Racers

Relax Gaming is inviting daring racers to get behind the wheel, buckle up, and spin the reels in its latest release Hot Rod Racers.

“This high-octane slot release is guaranteed to bring joy to even the tamest Sunday drivers,” said Relax Gaming CEO Simon Hammon.

Betsoft Gaming’s Sleighin’ It

Betsoft Gaming is taking players to Santa’s starlit North Pole hideaway in Sleighin’ It.

“Betsoft’s trademark graphics and attention to detail in Sleighin’ It ensure that this is a memorable slot in many ways,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anastasia Bauer.

Lightning Box’s Stellar Cash Blown Away

Light & Wonder-owned Lightning Box has released its latest slot, Stellar Cash Blown Away, a revamped version of its popular Stellar Jackpot franchise.

Michael Maokhamphiou, operations manager at Lightning Box said: “Combining a hit game with a revamped bonus to create a new slot which benefits from the fan favourite mechanics found in both has produced a title like no other.”

Wizard Games’ Santa’s Fortune

NeoGames-owned Wizard Games is set for the festive season with the launch of Santa’s Fortune.

Joey Hurtado, managing director at Wizard Games, said: “With Christmas just around the corner, we couldn’t be more excited to roll out Santa’s Fortune, just to get everyone in the festive spirit.”

Evoplay’s Football Scratch

Evoplay is combining the thrills of football and lottery in its newest release, Football Scratch.

“With the biggest event in the sporting calendar looming, we couldn’t think of a better time for our customers enjoy a football-inspired release, one that providesa unique twist,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Relax Gaming / Gran Madrid

Relax Gaming has extended its reach in Spain after striking a partnership to supply Gran Madrid with its portfolio of games.

“After our first launch in the Spanish market with Entain in June, we’re delighted to see the momentum continuing with yet another big win,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Nadiya Attard.

Yggdrasil & AvatarUX’s Zombie aPOPalypse

Yggdrasil and AvatarUX have teamed up to fight hordes of the undead in Zombie aPOPalypse.

Stuart McCarthy, head of product & programs at Yggdrasil, said: “AvatarUX continues to create innovative, exciting content and they have pushed the envelope again with Zombie aPOPalypse which introduces the new MultiPop mechanic.

Play’n GO’s USA Flip

Play’n GO has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of USA Flip.

“This game really epitomises what we’re best at in designing a slot that dares to be different,” said Play’n GO head of games Charlotte Miliziano.

Pragmatic Play’s Shield of Sparta

Pragmatic Play travels to an ancient battlefield in search of riches in Shield of Sparta.

Pragmatic Play / Technamin

Pragmatic Play has also integrated its slot portfolio with Technamin’s iGaming platform.

“Partnering with ambitious brands reflects our own ethos of persistence in delivering the very best to our partners and their players, and Technamin has swiftly established itself as a major player within the iGaming industry,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Digitain / Spribe

Digitain has expanded its platform with the addition of Spribe’s Turbo Games.

“Fast games have been one of our recent hero products, in terms of popularity, growth in revenues and in bringing a new demographic to our partners’ operations and we are pleased to build on this success by adding Spribe’s signature collection of Turbo Games to our platform,” said Digitain international relations director Ashot Sahakyan.

Boldplay / EveryMatrix

Boldplay has agreed a deal to integrate its games with EveryMatrix.

“EveryMatrix is one of the industry’s foremost providers of iGaming software solutions and we’re delighted to be teaming up with them to share our games, features and jackpots with players on their network,” said Boldplay CEO Valli Fragoso.

Pragmatic Play / NGX

Pragmatic Play has expanded its presence in Brazil through an integration with platform provider NGX.

“NGX platform offers the prospect of significant new operator and players for us so we’re delighted to see this deal signed,” said Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American operations at Pragmatic Play.

