Gaming Intelligence
Evolution celebrates launch of latest live casino studio

18th November 2022 11:09 am GMT
Stockholm-listed gaming supplier Evolution has announced the launch of its second live casino studio in New Jersey.

The new studio has been live since November 10 and promises to offer operators access to even more of Evolution’s wide range of online live casino games.

“This is another exciting landmark for our operations in North America. Our aim has been simple when it comes to this market, to provide the best possible entertainment experience to the players, while giving our operators the games and tools needed to stay ahead,” said Jacob Claesson, CEO North America at Evolution.

“The studio was built thanks to the strong demand that we see in the state and will cater for our expansion in the years to come. It will give us the space needed to continue bringing new games to players in New Jersey. More tables and games will be launching in the coming weeks and months as we continue to hire additional people, continuing to build our incredible team in North America and offer exciting new opportunities to both operators and players.”

Evolution now operates five live casino studios in the United States serving players in New Jersey, Michigan, West Virginia, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 0.85 per cent higher at SEK1,003.80 per share in Stockholm Friday morning.

Related Tags
Casino Evolution iGaming Live Casino New Jersey United States
