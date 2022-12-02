GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, Pariplay and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Relax Gaming, Big Time Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, Bragg Gaming, Pariplay, Yggdrasil, SoftSwiss, Amusnet Interactive and Greentube.

Relax Gaming’s Santa’s Stack Dream Drop

Relax Gaming is bringing some early festive cheer to players with its latest release, Santa’s Stack Dream Drop.

“We hope combining the excitement of our Dream Drop jackpots with the beloved Christmas cheer of Santa’s Stack will result in the kind of joyous experience everyone needs this year,” said Relax Gaming CEO Simon Hammon.

Big Time Gaming’s Christmas Bonanza

Evolution-owned Big Time Gaming has launched Christmas Bonanza, a seasonal twist on its classic Bonanza Megaways game.

“If you love our acclaimed mega-hit title Bonanza Megaways, and you LOVE Christmas as much as we do, then this is the game for you,” said Big Time Gaming CEO Nik Robinson.

Pragmatic Play’s Fury of Odin Megaways

Pragmatic Play has released its latest Norse-themed slot with the launch of Fury of Odin Megaways.

“We excel in creating feature-packed titles that allow players to experience Norse-inspired adventures and Fury of Odin Megaways brings yet another thrilling journey into this popular mythology via intuitive gameplay,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Pragmatic Play’s Bigger Bass Blizzard Christmas Catch

Pragmatic Play is also taking players to a winter wonderland in Bigger Bass Blizzard Christmas Catch.

“The Big Bass franchise has always proven to be a go-to game for slot enthusiasts thanks to its cutting-edge features and thrilling mechanics,” said Cornides.

Play’n GO’s Athena Ascending

Play’n GO has expanded its portfolio of Greek mythology-themed slots with the release of Athena Ascending.

“Not only did we want to capture the essence of the original game, but we wanted to elevate mechanics, audio and visuals even further,” said Play’n GO head of games Charlotte Miliziano.

Bragg Gaming / BetRivers

Bragg Gaming has launched its content with Rush Street Interactive’s BetRivers brand in New Jersey.

“We already see strong demand for our games in New Jersey, where our Wild Streak Gaming and Spin Games studios have been live for several years,” said Bragg Gaming president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon.

Pariplay / Reloaded Gaming

NeoGames-owned Pariplay has signed an exclusive agreement to add Reloaded Gaming as its latest Ignite partner.

“As our presence in the United States continues to expand at a rapid rate, we are always on the lookout for games studios that can add a unique element to Pariplay’s Ignite program offering,” said Pariplay director of partnerships Callum Harris.

Pariplay / Konami Gaming

Pariplay has also agreed a deal to add Konami Gaming’s portfolio of titles to its Fusion iGaming platform.

“Konami Gaming has built a deserved reputation for producing online titles that are of the utmost quality,” said Harris.

Yggdrasil’s Christmas Plaza DoubleMax

Yggdrasil is another supplier getting in the festive mood with the launch of its latest slot, Christmas Plaza DoubleMax.

“It’s Christmas time and in the true spirit of giving, we’ve rolled out our latest DoubleMax hit, Christmas Plaza,” said Yggdrasil head of product & programs Stuart McCarthy.

Yggdrasil’s Cannonade!

Yggdrasil has also this week launched a new swashbuckling-themed slot with the release of Cannonade!

“Cannonade! is a game that we’ve all been looking forward to releasing for some time,” said McCarthy.

SoftSwiss / Popiplay

SoftSwiss has expanded its content aggregation platform through a new distribution deal with Popiplay.

“We hope that this collaboration will bring outstanding results for both teams,” said Tatyana Kaminskaya, head of SoftSwiss Game Aggregator.

Amusnet Interactive’s Diamond Plus World Cup Edition

Amusnet Interactive has launched a new slot dedicated to the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022.

Amusnet Interactive’s Aztec Empire

Amusnet Interactive has also this week released its new Aztec Empire slot game.

Relax Gaming / Air Dice

Relax Gaming has agreed a new Powered By Relax partnership with Air Dice.

“Having shown such high levels of ingenuity in its approach to iGaming, we’re delighted to welcome Air Dice as a Powered By Relax partner,” said Relax Gaming director of casino products Shelley Hannah.

Greentube / Casino777.nl

Greentube has expanded its presence in the regulated Dutch iGaming market through a new integration with Casino777.nl.

“Our portfolio has been very well-received in the Netherlands and we are thrilled to join forces with Casino777 to offer great entertainment to an even bigger audience in the region,” said Andy Duschek, key account and sales manager at Greentube.

