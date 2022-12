JAY-Z’s Roc Nation has joined Caesars Entertainment and SL Green’s bid for a new casino gaming facility in New York’s Times Square.

Roc Nation will be the official entertainment partner of the proposed state-of-the-art gaming facility at 1515 Broadway in Times Square.

Caesars Palace Times Square expects to generate 7m new visits to Times Square, bring New Yorkers and tourists back and drive billions in economic benefit to Broadway and local businesses.

“New York is a beacon, the [...]