EveryMatrix integrates Playgon live dealer casino games

12th December 2022 10:40 am GMT
iGaming supplier EveryMatrix has expanded its product portfolio through a multi-jurisdictional distribution agreement with Playgon Games.

EveryMatrix will make Playgon’s live dealer casino games available to operator partners globally under the three-year agreement, with integration of the games expected to be completed shortly.

“Partnership with EveryMatrix Games is another milestone for our company and again validation of the innovation we are bringing to the live dealer market,” said Darcy Krogh, president and CEO of Playgon Games.

“This relationship with a top tier aggregator will give our company extensive reach in highly lucrative key markets through one integration, and we expect it will play a significant role in our revenue growth. Our live dealer technology is garnering the attention of some of the largest operators and content aggregators globally, and we look forward to working with the team at EveryMatrix.”

Amund Stensland, CasinoEngine chief operating officer at EveryMatrix, commented: “We are more than happy to have Playgon, a live dealer that streams its tables live from Las Vegas, on board. Their offering of mobile-first content is among the best in the industry and including their content into our network of T1 operators will be equally beneficial for both of us.”

Playgon processed 7.69 million wagers in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 39 per cent year-on-year, generating revenue of CAD$316,222 for the quarter and a net loss of $4.2m.

Shares in Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV:DEAL) closed at CAD$0.07 per share in Toronto Friday.

