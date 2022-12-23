This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Paf signs new deal with Norwegian cruise ship operator Color Line

23rd December 2022 8:54 am GMT
Åland-based gaming operator Paf has agreed a new partnership with Norwegian cruise ship operator Color Line.

Having worked together for the past six years, Paf will continue to provide gaming entertainment on board the cruise and ferry company’s five passenger ships, including slot machines, entertainment games and physical gaming tables.

“Paf has been a good partner that has contributed to a positive development of our gaming operations,” said Color Line executive vice president commercial and hotel operation Thomas Gudbjerg. “Together with Paf, we have succeeded in establishing a new level for gaming operations on board.

“We also appreciate Paf’s strong position in terms of responsible gaming, which is important to us.”

Paf CEO Christer Fahlstedt added: “There have been a few challenging years for our collaboration due to the pandemic, but Color Line is a well-run and great shipping company that has weathered the strong winds in the industry. Now we look forward to continuing our journey together.”

In recent years, Paf has invested in developing the entertainment games with the new cashless Game Room concept, as well as updating the range of slot machines available.

“We have managed to reach revenues that are better than those we had before the pandemic,” said Paf chief operating officer Lasse Danielsson. “In order to continue that development, we will invest in further improvements of the gaming experience, new and slightly fewer gaming machines and redesigned gaming areas.”

Color Line is Norway’s largest shipping company for passenger ships, operating five ships on four international routes between Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Germany.

