Gaming Intelligence
LeoVegas signs up for live casino games from OnAir Entertainment

19th January 2023 8:55 am GMT
Evolution

Live casino provider OnAir Entertainment has agreed a deal to provide its full portfolio of games to MGM Resorts’ LeoVegas.

LeoVegas players gain access to OnAir Entertainment’s entire games portfolio, including Standard Blackjack, Roulette Blackjack, Speed Blackjack, AutoRoulette, 9 Pots of Gold, Eclipse Blackjack and Card Matchup, as well as all upcoming branded content.

The games will be streamed from OnAir’s studios in Riga, Latvia, as well as its upcoming studios in Tbilisi, Georgia and Bucharest, Romania.

“We are proud to begin this thrilling partnership with the leading casino operator LeoVegas Group. We are confident that we will exceed expectations and achieve remarkable results,” said Seval Kaya, business development director at OnAir Entertainment.

“Thanks to LeoVegas' extraordinary expertise and incredible scope, our high-quality portfolio of tailored games is already bringing an immersive experience to many more players.”

