IGT and Greentube sign patents agreement for iGaming

Leading gaming suppliers IGT and Greentube have signed a patent cross-licensing agreement for online games.

The agreement includes valuable patents related to remote game server (RGS) technologies for providing games over a network, and allows IGT to offer the global gaming industry a patent license to the combined RGS portfolios of IGT and Greentube.

“This agreement continues the spirit of collaboration and innovation that IGT seeks to foster in our industry,” said Renato Ascoli, IGT chief executive Global Gaming. “We look forward to providing the entire gaming industry with the opportunity to license the combined RGS portfolios of IGT and Greentube which cover compelling technologies for delivering games to customers wherever they play.”

The financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

“We are very pleased to reach this significant intellectual property agreement with IGT, as Greentube continues to expand its premium gaming products and solutions,” said Greentube chief executive Thomas Graf. “The combined RGS portfolios of Greentube and IGT are truly state-of-the-art, representing a combined prowess and gaming industry leadership that is well-positioned to fuel continued success.”

Shares in International Game Technology plc. (NYSE:IGT) closed 0.49 per cent lower at $24.60 per share in New York Wednesday.