GI Games Round-up: Wizard Games, Soft2Bet, Evoplay and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features a whole host of leading iGaming suppliers, including Red Tiger, Wizard Games, Betsoft Gaming, Greentube, Soft2Bet and Evoplay, among others.

Red Tiger’s Blood Suckers Megaways

Evolution-owned Red Tiger has launched Blood Suckers Megaways, a chilling revamp of the renowned NetEnt classic enhanced by the Megaways mechanics.

“The sinister creatures of the classic NetEnt title make a second appearance in this epic revamp, spiced up with exciting new features,” said Evolution CEO Europe Gionata La Torre.

Wizard Games’ Sultan’s Palace Fortune

NeoGames-owned Wizard Games is taking players on a journey across the desert in search of glorious rewards in newest release, Sultan’s Palace Fortune.

“Sultan’s Palace Fortune immerses players into a world of untold riches, combining a fluid reel mechanic with a respins mode, as well as three thrilling additional bonus games,” said Wizard Games managing director Joey Hurtado.

Betsoft Gaming’s Hearts Desire

Betsoft Gaming has expanded its portfolio with a reinvented classic fruit slot game, Hearts Desire.

BF Games’ Sweet Reward

BF Games is serving up a treat in its latest mouth-watering release Sweet Reward.

“We are very excited to kick-start the year with Sweet Reward, a great addition to our growing portfolio of content,” said BF Games product owner Piotr Saluda.

Pragmatic Play’s Monster Superlanche

Pragmatic Play creates monstrous towers of symbols that award multipliers in latest release, Monster Superlanche.

“Monster Superlanche focuses on creating build-ups of excitement for players in both the base game and free spins round,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Pragmatic Play / Forbes Casino

Pragmatic Play has also this week signed a strategic partnership with Forbes Casino in the Czech Republic, the recently established online brand of casino operator Victoria Tip.

“Forbes Casino is built on a rich history of providing high-quality casino experiences to players in the Czech Republic, and we are honoured to expand on that with the addition of Pragmatic Play titles to their online operation,” said Cornides.

Greentube’s Manic Potions

Greentube is kick-starting its year with its most magical release to date, Manic Potions.

“We’re incredibly excited about the release of Manic Potions and believe this title will bit amongst the early favourites as 2023 begins to unfold,” said Greentube director of games development and operations Steve Cross.

Soft2Bet / Playson

Soft2Bet has expanded its platform through a new distribution agreement with Playson, including 80 games of the likes of Solar Queen Megaways and Legend of Cleopatra.

“We are thrilled to be going live with a market leader of their stature,” said Soft2Bet head of casino George Wadsworth.

Evoplay’s Mega Greatest Catch Bonus Buy

Evoplay has launched Mega Greatest Catch Bonus Buy, a new twist on its popular slot Mega Greatest Catch.

“We’re thrilled to be able to showcase this new title to our players and the new Bonus Buy feature is a truly unique innovation to be able to bring to our portfolio,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Lightning Box’s Stellar Cash Chicken Fox 5x Skillstar

Light & Wonder-owned Lightning Box is returning to the farm for Stellar Cash Chicken Fox 5x Skillstar.

“Stellar Cash Chicken Fox 5x Skillstar should prove to be extremely popular with players,” said Lightning Box chief product officer David Little.

Pariplay / Mancala Gaming

NeoGames-owned Pariplay has signed an agreement to add Mancala Gaming as its latest Fusion partner.

“As we expand globally, our aim is to bring in fresh new games studios that can add a unique element to Pariplay’s offering,” said Pariplay director of partnership Callum Harris.

Play’n GO’s Game of Gladiators: Uprising

Play’n GO has released its latest action slot, Game of Gladiators: Uprising, the follow-up to its 2019 title Game of Gladiators.

“This slot is all about action! We want players to feel like Spartacus when they’re playing with the unique fighting features for our three characters,” said Play’n GO head of game retention George Olekszy.

Yggdrasil & Reflex Gaming’s Double Lucky Mushrooms DoubleMax

Yggdrasil and YG Masters partner Reflex Gaming are looking to chase the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow in their latest collaboration, Double Lucky Mushrooms DoubleMax.

“Double Lucky Mushrooms DoubleMax combines a fan-favourite theme with one of our most exciting GEMs,” said Yggdrasil head of product & programs Stuart McCarthy.

Inspired’s Call of the Wild and Lightning Viking

Inspired has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of Call of the Wild and Lightning Viking.

“We are thrilled to kick-start 2023 with two exciting new slots that offer players different styles of play, huge wins and fun themes to boot,” said Inspired vice president of interactive Claire Osborne.

Relax Gaming’s Horror Hotel

Relax Gaming brings back its Mystery Symbol feature in its latest spinetingling slot release, Horror Hotel.

“We’re delighted to be generating some real momentum with our 2023 content roll-out following the launch of our latest title, Horror Hotel,” said Relax Gaming director of casino products Shelley Hannah.

Endorphina’s Rabbits, Rabbits, Rabbits

Endorphina has released its newest slot with the launch of Rabbits, Rabbits, Rabbits.

Pragmatic Play / BetPoint

Pragmatic Play has expanded its presence in Italy through a new distribution deal with Betpoint.

“We’re delighted to be taking our popular Slots and Live Casino range live with Betpoint in Italy - a key strategic market for Pragmatic Play,” said Pragmatic Play’s Cornides.

Relax Gaming / Galaxsys

Relax Gaming has agreed a deal for Galaxsys to become its latest Powered by studio partner.

“We’re delighted to welcome Galaxsys as its latest Powered By Relax partner,” said Relax Gaming CEO Simon Hammon.

Bragg Gaming / Swintt

Bragg Gaming has expanded its platform through a new integration with Swintt, including the provision of its games in the Dutch market.

“Having worked so hard in 2022 to raise the profile of our brand in a number of key iGaming markets, Swintt is delighted to kick off the new year by teaming up with a company of the stature of Bragg Gaming Group,” said Swintt CEO David Mann.

Wazdan's Hot Slot: 777 Stars

Wazdan has released the fifth title in its Hot Slot series of games with the launch of Hot Slot: 777 Stars.

“We’re delighted with how popular our Hot Slot games continue to be due to their effective combination of retro and modern traits,” said Wazdan chief commercial officer Andrzej Hyla.

