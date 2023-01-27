Fast Track integrates AI-language technology into CRM platform

Malta-based Fast Track is integrating an autoregressive language AI model into its CRM platform for the first time.

The AI language technology enables operators to create human-like campaigns and content based on user instructions.

“We've been waiting for this technology; our platform was designed and built to be self-learning, but the AI technology simply wasn't there; now, with the latest autoregressive language AI, we can confidently offer our partners a system that will help them reduce costs and make it easier to deliver 1:1 experiences to their customers," said Fast Track CEO and co-founder Simon Lidzen.

“We expect to see unprecedented levels of productivity and efficiency for our partners, allowing them to focus on innovation and growth.”

The integration of the autoregressive language model into the Fast Track CRM platform will allow operators to generate multi-channel campaigns, subject lines, A/B testing and language localisation with live in-context preview in seconds.

“This technology enables our partners to work smarter, not harder; accelerating their journey to delivering 1:1 experiences is truly a game changer for the industry, and we're excited to be at the forefront of this innovation," said Fast Track chief technology officer Patrik Potocki. “We look forward to seeing our partners leverage this technology to drive growth and innovation in their businesses.”

The first version is expected to be rolled out to existing partners shortly after ICE London.