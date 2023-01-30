Bragg Gaming launches new content with DraftKings in New Jersey

New York and Toronto-listed gaming supplier Bragg Gaming has launched new iGaming content with existing partner DraftKings in New Jersey.

The launch further expands the reach of Bragg’s proprietary content in the US, having rolled out its RGS technology and content with DraftKings in Michigan last year.

This followed the prior deployments of content on the company’s Spin Games RGS with DraftKings in New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

The roll-out of Bragg’s new content with DraftKings includes games such as Egyptian Magic, Fairy Dust and the Girl with the Golden Eyes from Bragg’s Atomic Slot Lab studio, as well as exclusive premium content from partner studios.

“The launch of our new proprietary and exclusive third-party content with DraftKings in New Jersey demonstrates the continued success of our initiative to expand existing relationships with leading North American iGaming operators,” said Bragg president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon. “The rollout of our new RGS technology and content in the market with DraftKings is an important step forward in expanding the availability of our new US content to a new group of players in one of the country’s largest iCasino markets.

“We are pleased to build on our relationship with DraftKings and look forward to providing their New Jersey players with engaging content that delivers a great gaming entertainment experience.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 5.06 per cent lower at CAD$5.07 per share in Toronto Friday, while shares in DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) closed 5.17 per cent higher at $15.04 in New York.