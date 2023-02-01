Aspire Global secures deal to take Metropolitan Gaming online in the UK

NeoGames subsidiary Aspire Global has sealed a landmark deal to power a new iGaming offering for UK land-based casino operator Metropolitan Gaming.

The multi-year deal will see Aspire provide its player account management (PAM) platform, managed services and casino aggregation solution to Metropolitan Gaming, which owns London’s biggest casino, Empire Casino in Leicester Square, as well as seven other venues across Britain.

“In regulated markets across the world, land-based operators are exploring options to present their customers with a fully rounded, all-encompassing entertainment experience,” said Aspire Global managing director Antoine Bonello. “As a leading UK brand, Metropolitan Gaming sought a partner that was able to offer an advanced technology-based solution that included all gaming verticals, along with Managed Services, and we are delighted to have been selected.

“It is an important deal for us and one that speaks of our strength in successfully delivering everything operators need to branch out into the online universe.”

Metropolitan Gaming CEO Michael Silberling commented: “We see great opportunities within multi-channel solutions and the superior, additional entertainment options this approach presents to players. Aspire Global’s track record as a platform provider in the UK, covering all verticals with class leading content, was impressive and we are delighted to have partnered with them to make this important step.

“This is an exciting deal, and we look forward to growing together within the well-established and highly regulated UK market.”

Shares in NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed 3.86 per cent higher at $12.90 per share in New York Tuesday.