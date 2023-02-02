This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
BetConstruct
Evolution

Greentube approved to launch games in Connecticut

2nd February 2023 1:49 pm GMT
Greentube
Evolution

Novomatic’s iGaming division Greentube has broadened its reach in North America after securing an online gaming service provider licence in Connecticut.

The approval from the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection enables the supplier to enter new partnerships with operators in the Constitution State, where online sports betting and casino has been operational since October 2021.

The approval marks Greentube’s third license in the United States after New Jersey and Michigan, with the company also looking to enter Pennsylvania in the near future.

“North America continues to be a key region for us and in gaining a third US state licence, we have achieved an important step in our growth journey,” said Greentube chief financial officer and chief games officer Michael Bauer. “There is major potential within the US market and having acquired additional development capabilities to cater to local players, we believe we are well-placed to serve the market with premium content.

“We are looking forward to teaming up with operators in Connecticut and can’t wait to see how players in the state react to our portfolio.”

In December, total iGaming wagers in Connecticut surpassed $1.0bn for the first time, with the market dominated by DraftKings and FanDuel.

Related Tags
Casino Connecticut Greentube iGaming Novomatic Slots United States
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Wizard Games, Soft2Bet, Evoplay and more

Greentube acquires 80% stake in long-term partner Ineor

IGT and Greentube sign patents agreement for iGaming

Greentube acquires majority stake in Alteatec

Greentube unveils new technology stack Greentube Mynt

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Lightning Box, Greentube and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Play’n GO, Nolimit City, Ezugi and more

Greentube establishes North American JV with Flamingocatz

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Red Tiger, Play’n GO, Inspired and more

Greentube launches in Ontario with Entain brands

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Betsoft Gaming, Greentube, Play’n GO and more

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, Pariplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Red Tiger, Betsoft, Greentube and more

Playtech adds AdmiralBet to growing Italian iPoker network

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Red Tiger, Greentube, Wizard Games and more

Astropay
Greentube
Yggdrasil
Uplatform
Amusnet
BRAGG Gaming
Clarion
Jumio
BetConstruct
Evolution