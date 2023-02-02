Greentube approved to launch games in Connecticut

Novomatic’s iGaming division Greentube has broadened its reach in North America after securing an online gaming service provider licence in Connecticut.

The approval from the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection enables the supplier to enter new partnerships with operators in the Constitution State, where online sports betting and casino has been operational since October 2021.

The approval marks Greentube’s third license in the United States after New Jersey and Michigan, with the company also looking to enter Pennsylvania in the near future.

“North America continues to be a key region for us and in gaining a third US state licence, we have achieved an important step in our growth journey,” said Greentube chief financial officer and chief games officer Michael Bauer. “There is major potential within the US market and having acquired additional development capabilities to cater to local players, we believe we are well-placed to serve the market with premium content.

“We are looking forward to teaming up with operators in Connecticut and can’t wait to see how players in the state react to our portfolio.”

In December, total iGaming wagers in Connecticut surpassed $1.0bn for the first time, with the market dominated by DraftKings and FanDuel.