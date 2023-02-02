Bragg Gaming goes live in Belgium with Napoleon Sports and Casino

Bragg Gaming has entered its latest European market after launching its content in Belgium with leading operator Napoleon Sports and Casino.

After securing a licence in the country last year, Bragg’s portfolio of games have now gone live with Napoleon, part of the Superbet Group.

“It’s always exciting to go live in a new jurisdiction, and particularly so when it's with a market leader like Napoleon Sports and Casino,” said Bragg Gaming president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon. “We’re proud to continue to deliver on our new market expansion strategy, and it is a testament to the hard work of our teams and the quality of our product offering that we can align with so many at the forefront of the industry.

“I look forward to a fruitful relationship with Napoleon Sports and Casino as we roll out our exclusive content in Belgium.”

Napoleon Sports and Casino chief product officer Philippe Joos said: “Bragg’s reputation in iGaming is renowned and its provision goes from strength to strength, so this partnership is a natural fit for an innovative and forward-looking operator like Napoleon Sports and Casino."

"We are on a mission to provide our players with the most thrilling and responsible entertainment in a safe and protected environment. This collaboration fits perfectly with that goal as we'll be able to provide titles that speak for themselves in terms of quality and we’re confident our players will see that too.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 3.86 per cent higher at CAD$5.11 per share in Toronto Wednesday.