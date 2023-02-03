GI Games Round-up: Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Ezugi and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Ezugi, Relax Gaming, Light & Wonder, Wazdan, Endorphina, Pariplay, Yggdrasil, Slotmill, Bragg Gaming, PopOK Gaming and Galaxsys.

Play’n GO’s Legacy of Inca

Play’n GO is taking players into the heart of an ancient temple in its newest slot release, Legacy of Inca.

Play’n GO’s new release will have fans of titles such as Legacy of Egypt (2018) and Legacy of Dead (2020) revelling.

Pragmatic Play’s Fire Archer

Pragmatic Play has reimagined the infamous adventurers of Sherwood Forest in its latest release, Fire Archer.

“Fire Archer provides an immersive world with upgrading features and wilds that can culminate in big win potential,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Ezugi’s Video Blackjack

Evolution-owned Ezugi has launched a new online live dealer game with the release of Video Blackjack.

“Our new Video Blackjack adds an extra-special social dimension to online Live Blackjack with its unique player-to-player video feature,” said Ezugi business development director Pang Goh.

Relax Gaming / AboutSlots

Relax Gaming has partnered with iGaming affiliate AboutSlots.com to develop a new, player-led slot game later this year.

“We are incredibly excited about partnering with the AboutSlots team to create an exciting new release,” said Relax Gaming CEO Simon Hammon.

Light & Wonder / Spinberry

Light & Wonder has expanded its OpenGaming platform through a new integration with Spinberry via Playzido.

“We’re really excited about Spinberry’s roadmap and can’t wait to help them get their games in front of players worldwide,” said Light & Wonder digital partnerships director Steve Mayes.

Pariplay / Jelly Entertainment

NeoGames-owned Pariplay has signed up Jelly Entertainment to its Ignite programme.

“Our Ignite programme has proven to give emerging developers the chance to roll out their portfolio to a huge range of operators, as well as create amazing game content,” said Pariplay director of partnerships Callum Harris.

PopOK Gaming's Hot Angels

PopOK Gaming has launched its latest slot release, Hot Angels.

Wazdan / Play North

Wazdan has agreed a new deal to integrate its content with operator Play North.

“We are thrilled to cooperate with Play North as we take some of our most popular games live across multiple brands,” said Wazdan chief commercial officer Andrzej Hyla.

Endorphina / Casino777.nl

Endorphina has entered the regulated Dutch iGaming market through a new partnership with operator Casino 777.nl.

“Entering a new market is a special moment within our company and we are delighted to announce our entry to the Netherlands with the help of this well-known operator - Casino777,” said Endorphina senior partnership manager Zdenek Llosa.

Yggdrasil’s Neon Villains DoubleMax

Yggdrasil has rolled out a new cyberpunk crime caper in its latest release, Neon Villains DoubleMax.

“We’re delighted to showcase our latest release Neon Villains DoubleMax,” said Yggdrasil head of product and programs Stuart McCarthy.

Slotmill’s Chilli Bandits

Slotmill has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of its newest release, Chilli Bandits.

“Slotmill is committed to providing the best gaming experience for its players and Chilli Bandits is no exception,” said Slotmill product manager Jamie Boyle.

Pragmatic Play’s Gates of Aztec

Pragmatic Play explores an ancient Aztec empire filled with treasures for players to unlock in its latest slot, Gates of Aztec.

Pragmatic Play / Jacare.bet

Pragmatic Play has also this week established a partnership with Brazilian operator Jacare.bet.

“We are excited to take content from our three leading verticals with Brazil-facing operator Jacare.bet,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations Victor Arias.

Bragg Gaming / Napoleon Sports and Casino

Bragg Gaming is marking its latest European market entry with the rollout of content with Napoleon Sports and Casino in Belgium.

“It’s always exciting to go live in a new jurisdiction, and particularly so when it’s with a market leader like Napoleon Sports and Casino,” said Bragg Gaming president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon.

Bragg Gaming / DraftKings

Bragg Gaming has also this week launched new content with DraftKings in New Jersey.

“The launch of our new proprietary and exclusive third-party content with DraftKings in New Jersey demonstrates the continued success of our initiative to expand existing relationships with leading North American iGaming operators,” said Falzon.

Galaxsys / Mostbet

Galaxsys has agreed a new deal to integrate its games with operator Mostbet.

“Happy to start the 2023 with announcement of going live with Mostbet, a brand having wide presence and strong roots in many markets,” said Galaxsys head of sales Teni Grigoryan.

