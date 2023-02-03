Betsson signs up for Greco’s gameplay risk engine

Gameplay risk management platform Greco has entered into a new partnership with operator Betsson.

The partnership will provide Betsson with Greco's gameplay risk engine to improve player management and bring further efficiency to its customer engagement strategy.

“We are incredibly thrilled to welcome Betsson Group as a partner,” said Greco CEO and co-founder Ozric Vondervelden. “Our goal is to determine the behavioural risk and theoretical value of every player under every circumstance. These metrics have the power to reshape the industry.

“Betsson has a world-class analytics team, and as we continue to develop the Greco platform and sandbox new features, their feedback is going to be invaluable.”

Betsson Group director of analytics Dragica Krsteva said: “Our Analytics team has worked with Greco on numerous occasions. We value their advanced and groundbreaking approach to detecting unfavorable player behaviour and developing better strategies on mitigating such risks.

“We are thrilled to be early adopters of their new technology and we are excited for the future of our partnership with Greco.”

Greco was established in 2021 as a joint venture between iGaming CRM specialist Fast Track and Lovelace Consultancy, and recently secured approval as an iGaming vendor in New Jersey.