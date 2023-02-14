Relax Gaming goes live with bet365

Games supplier Relax Gaming has deployed its portfolio of online casino games with leading operator bet365.

Following an agreement last August, Relax has now integrated its games with bet365, including popular titles Money Train 3, Iron Bank and Temple Tumble.

In addition to Relax’s popular in-house games, a selection of content from the supplier’s library of third-party aggregators will also be available to bet365’s customers.

“The reputation that bet365 has in our industry speaks for itself, having our products live with them is a hugely important moment for us as we continue to expand at pace as the appetite for engaging igaming content intensifies,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Nadiya Attard.

“With an in-depth understanding of its player-base and consistently innovating and developing a high-quality offering, we are delighted bet365 has chosen Relax to enhance the content they put forward to the millions of passionate bettors they serve across the world.”

A bet365 spokesperson added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Relax Gaming into our portfolio of innovative and cutting-edge gaming content partners. With an extensive and diverse casino offering, Relax is a great fit to suit the needs of our expanding Games customer base.”