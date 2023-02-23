NetEnt releases Milkshake XXXtreme slot game

Evolution-owned NetEnt has expanded its casino games portfolio with the release of its latest slot, Milkshake XXXtreme.

Featuring soft ice cream and glossy hard candies, the game’s progressive twist potentially helps players earn Multipliers by using scatter pays, beyond the usual pay-out rewards.

On every spin, one to four milkshake glasses will tip-toe beside the reels. Glasses fill with milkshakes when players match ice cream scoops and hard candies, respectively, of the same colors, fueled by the scatter pay mechanism.

Once a glass fills to the brim, the attached Multiplier is added to the top of the reels and enhances potential wins at the end of the spin. Many Multipliers may stack up with a maximum of 400x and will reset on the new spin.

Instead of Free Spins, the special XXXtreme Spins Feature brings skyrocketing enthusiasm into the game. When players toggle on this feature, they have two options to choose from: one delivering two guaranteed glasses and one Wild on each spin, while the other summoning four glasses and two guaranteed Wilds on each spin.

In addition to NetEnt’s signature Avalanche mechanics, the Booster Feature comes in two flavors to further thrill players. The Booster Feature activates randomly, either replacing Multipliers with a higher value or replacing one milkshake with a Rainbow Milkshake. When a milkshake turns into a Rainbow Milkshake, its Multipliers, and points remain intact; they can collect points from all scattered wins, irrespective of the color, to increase the players’ chances for potentially enhanced rewards.

“In NetEnt’s brand new Milkshake XXXtreme, players can make wonderful milkshake creations enhanced by Multipliers and Color Booster,” said Evolution Europe CEO Gionata La Torre. “The Thrilling XXXtreme Spins feature, where the number of milkshake glasses grows to boost potential rewards further, brings excitement to the game.

“The team has done an outstanding job in developing a sugary online video slot that players will endlessly savor.”