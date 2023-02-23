This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
BetConstruct
NetEnt

NetEnt releases Milkshake XXXtreme slot game

23rd February 2023 11:56 am GMT
NetEnt

Evolution-owned NetEnt has expanded its casino games portfolio with the release of its latest slot, Milkshake XXXtreme.

Featuring soft ice cream and glossy hard candies, the game’s progressive twist potentially helps players earn Multipliers by using scatter pays, beyond the usual pay-out rewards.

On every spin, one to four milkshake glasses will tip-toe beside the reels. Glasses fill with milkshakes when players match ice cream scoops and hard candies, respectively, of the same colors, fueled by the scatter pay mechanism.

Once a glass fills to the brim, the attached Multiplier is added to the top of the reels and enhances potential wins at the end of the spin. Many Multipliers may stack up with a maximum of 400x and will reset on the new spin.

Instead of Free Spins, the special XXXtreme Spins Feature brings skyrocketing enthusiasm into the game. When players toggle on this feature, they have two options to choose from: one delivering two guaranteed glasses and one Wild on each spin, while the other summoning four glasses and two guaranteed Wilds on each spin.

In addition to NetEnt’s signature Avalanche mechanics, the Booster Feature comes in two flavors to further thrill players. The Booster Feature activates randomly, either replacing Multipliers with a higher value or replacing one milkshake with a Rainbow Milkshake. When a milkshake turns into a Rainbow Milkshake, its Multipliers, and points remain intact; they can collect points from all scattered wins, irrespective of the color, to increase the players’ chances for potentially enhanced rewards.

“In NetEnt’s brand new Milkshake XXXtreme, players can make wonderful milkshake creations enhanced by Multipliers and Color Booster,” said Evolution Europe CEO Gionata La Torre. “The Thrilling XXXtreme Spins feature, where the number of milkshake glasses grows to boost potential rewards further, brings excitement to the game.

“The team has done an outstanding job in developing a sugary online video slot that players will endlessly savor.”

Related Tags
Casino Evolution iGaming NetEnt Slots
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Indigo Magic, Relax Gaming, BF Games and more

Evolution agrees live casino deal with Sky Betting & Gaming

Strong year for Evolution as revenue grows to €1.46bn

GI Games Round-up: Wizard Games, Soft2Bet, Evoplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Betsoft Gaming, Greentube, Play’n GO and more

Wizard Games brings in Simon Jagdhar to head up game production

Nick Vuchev named commercial director of Octoplay

Interview: Nick Vuchev on his new role as commercial director at Octoplay

GI Games Round-up: Big Time Gaming, Betsoft Gaming, Play’n GO and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Red Tiger, Greentube, Wizard Games and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, NetEnt, Light & Wonder and more

Amelco enters South Africa with LulaBet

Interview: New CEO Simon Hammon discusses his first 5 years at Relax Gaming

Interview: New CEO Simon Hammon discusses his first 5 years at Relax Gaming

GI Games Round-Up: Featuring NetEnt, Endorphina, Evoplay and more

Greentube
Astropay
Yggdrasil
Uplatform
Amusnet
BRAGG Gaming
Jumio
BetConstruct
NetEnt