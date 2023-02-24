GI Games Round-up: Featuring Indigo Magic, Relax Gaming, BF Games and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Indigo Magic, Relax Gaming, Betsoft Gaming, Bragg Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Greentube, Wizard Games, NetEnt, Galaxsys, Yggdrasil, BF Games and Amusnet.

Indigo Magic’s Golden Avalanche

Bragg Gaming-owned Indigo Magic has released its newest slot, Golden Avalanche.

Relax Gaming’s Wild Chapo 2

Relax Gaming has released the sequel to one of its most popular games with the launch of Wild Chapo 2.

“Building on the success of the first instalment of this much-loved series, Wild Chapo is back with a vengeance,” said Relax Gaming director of casino products Shelley Hannah.

Betsoft Gaming’s Expansion

Betsoft Gaming has launched a new intergalactic-themed slot with the release of Expansion,

“Expansion is an original take on the spaceship genre,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anastasia Bauer.

Betsoft Gaming / StarCasinò

Betsoft Gaming has also expanded its presence in Italy this week through a new agreement with Betsson’s StarCasinò brand.

“We are pleased to be live with StarCasinò,” said Betsoft’s Bauer.

Bragg Gaming / Swiss Casinos

Bragg Gaming has reinforced its presence in Switzerland after launching its content with Swiss Casinos.

“Rolling our content out with another Swiss operator is a fantastic achievement for us and Swiss Casinos provides a strong and established platform to reach even more local players with our premium and high-performing titles,” said Bragg president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon.

Pragmatic Play’s Wild West Duels

Pragmatic Play has launched a new cowboy-themed slot game in the form of Wild West Duels.

“Wild West Duels blends a popular theme with a huge max win potential of 20,000x for players to set their sights on,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Pragmatic Play’s Mystery Of The Orient

Pragmatic Play has also released a second slot game this week, Mystery Of The Orient.

Greentube / TonyBet

Greentube has further expanded its presence in Latvia by taking its content live with TonyBet.

“This deal with TonyBet offers further evidence of our commitment to players in the Baltics and it’s fantastic to see our games go live in Latvia with such a significant operator,” said Greentube deputy head of sales & key account management Opher Ben Zvi.

Wizard Games’ Princess Celina and the Frog

NeoGames-owned Wizard Games has released a new fairy-tale themed slot game with the launch of Princess Celina and the Frog.

“We are excited to introduce Princess Celina and the Frog to players, as we continue to expand our catalogue with a wide range of titles that thrill and engage audiences in regulated markets all over the world,” said Wizard Games managing director Joey Hurtado.

Amusnet / NetBet

Amusnet has signed a new partnership in Italy with NetBet.

“Our journey with NetBet has always been successful, so we’re thrilled that we extended our partnership also in Italy,” said Amusnet branch director Italy Polina Nedyalkovaor.

NetEnt’s Milkshake XXXtreme

Evolution-owned NetEnt has released its latest slot title, Milkshake XXXtreme.

“In NetEnt’s brand new Milkshake XXXtreme, players can make wonderful milkshake creations enhanced by Multipliers and Color Booster,” said Evolution Europe CEO Gionata La Torre.

BF Games’ Burning Slots Cash Mesh

BF Games has revamped one of its most popular titles in new release, Burning Slots Cash Mesh.

“Our Cash Mesh feature has seen great success and we are excited to incorporate it into one our all-time hit titles, Burning Slots,” said BF Games product owner Piotr Saluda.

BF Games / Novibet

BF Games has also this week entered the Greek iGaming market for the first time with Novibet.

“Entering Greece is a key development for us as we continue to expand our global foothold to reach more audiences,” said BF Games head of business development Claudia Melcaru.

Galaxsys / Markor Technology

Galaxsys has agreed a new deal to integrate its games onto Markor Technology’s platform.

“The most effective partnerships are the ones built on shared values vision and mutual support,” said Galaxsys head of sales Teni Grigoryan.

Yggdrasil & Bang Bang Games’ Pharaoh’s Gaze DoubleMax

Yggdrasil has teamed up with Bang Bang Games to release a new Egyptian-themed slot, Pharaoh’s Gaze DoubleMax.

“The DoubleMax feature is something we’re incredibly proud of and we couldn’t be happier to see it added to another crowd-pleasing title developed by the team at Bang Bang Games,” said Yggdrasil head of product & programs Stuart McCarthy.

Yggdrasil & Jelly’s Fury of Hyde Megaways

Yggdrasil has partnered Jelly to launch the first chapter in the Curious Cases series of slots with the release of Fury of Hyde Megaways.

“Fury of Hyde Megaways is a fantastic addition to our YG Masters portfolio, marrying the popular mechanic with a great storyline and beautifully presented and eye-catching art,” said Yggdrasil’s McCarthy.

Amusnet’s 40 Bulky Fruits

Amusnet has expanded its slot portfolio with the release of 40 Bulky Fruits.

