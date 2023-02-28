This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Bede Gaming strengthens executive team

28th February 2023 9:43 am GMT
Gauselmann Group subsidiary Bede Gaming has promoted Kirsty Stewart to the role of chief legal and client services officer.

Stewart joined the UK-based iGaming software supplier in 2018 and served as in-house counsel, data protection officer and company secretary before her promotion to the executive team.

“Bringing the client services and legal teams together under one leadership within the c-suite shows the importance Bede has placed in delivering for our customers, as well as the prominence that commercial growth and excellent customer relations hold in the business strategy,” Stewart said of her new role.

“Aligning all commercial objectives in this way allows more insight into our customers' drivers and goals, and enhances our understanding as to how best to achieve the success of our clients, which is a really exciting prospect. I want to ensure that Bede is recognised by our clients as an invaluable partner that demonstrates exceptional industry knowledge and expertise.”

Colin Cole-Johnson, chief executive of Bede Gaming, commented: “Kirsty is an expert on Bede’s existing commercial relationships, playing a pivotal role in ongoing customer contracts as well as new business activity. It makes perfect sense for her skillset to sit within our executive team, helping shape our ongoing commercial and customer strategies.”

