Gaming Intelligence
EveryMatrix signs betPARX as latest U.S. client

8th March 2023 8:43 am GMT
NetEnt

EveryMatrix has added Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment’s betPARX brand to its roster of North American clients.

The new partnership will see EveryMatrix supply games from its in-house development studios, Spearhead Studios and Armadillo Studios, to betPARX via an integration with its CasinoEngine platform.

“We are excited to announce our new game content agreement with betPARX for the U.S. They are one of the largest mobile casino operators in the northeast and have established a strong online presence over the years,” said Erik Nyman, president EveryMatrix Americas. “We are confident EveryMatrix Games will be appreciated among their players and are excited to go live soon.”

EveryMatrix is currently live in New Jersey and is expects to soon launch in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Connecticut.

“By partnering with EveryMatrix, betPARX is further solidifying our commitment to providing top-notch iGaming content to our users,” said Gil Bushkin, senior director of interactive marketing at betPARX. “We are thrilled to work with such a reputable and innovative provider, and we look forward to offering their exciting games to our growing audience.”

