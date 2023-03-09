This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Entain launches 10,000th game on global iGaming platform

9th March 2023 8:11 am GMT
NetEnt

Leading iGaming operator Entain has announced the milestone launch of its 10,000th game on the Entain Platform.

Entain’s gaming portfolio comprises slots, table games, live casino and non-traditional skill-based games, with the company’s in-house studio CR Games developing the 10,000th game to launch through its Hold of the Gods slot.

During 2022, Entain added almost 2,500 new games to its brands globally, including BetMGM in the US, an increase of 35 per cent compared to the previous year, driven by new opportunities in Ontario and Entain’s continued growth across regulated markets.

Last year, 7 out of 10 customers played one of the new games that were added to the Entain Platform. In the US, Entain doubled the content available to BetMGM customers in regulated states, with over a quarter of BetMGM’s gaming revenue derived from new games.

“We put the customer by our side in every decision that we make, and that helps us launch new games that are relevant, personalised, and that our customers love to play,” said Entain chief product officer Satty Bhens. “We know by listening to our customers that they want more choice, more interactivity, and more entertaining experiences, so this has been our focus as we continue to develop and release new games from our award-winning in-house studios, and with our partners.”

Entain currently has four in-house studios - WIN, CR, Vertical and Eurobet - which launched 66 unique titles in 2022.

The company is set to open a fifth studio to increase the number of new games in production and meet growing customer demand.

Shares in Entain plc (LSE:ENT) were trading 3.56 per cent lower at 1,342.50 pence per share in London Thursday following the release of the company’s full year 2022 financial results.

