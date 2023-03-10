This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

BetMGM launches Wheel of Fortune online casino in New Jersey

10th March 2023 8:54 am GMT
BetMGM
NetEnt

BetMGM has launched its new Wheel of Fortune-branded online casino in New Jersey through a partnership with International Game Technology (IGT).

Launched in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television, Wheel of Fortune Online Casino features a range of America's Game-branded slot titles, along with additional themed games and features.

“We are thrilled to bring Wheel of Fortune Online Casino to players in New Jersey where they can now play for real money and experience the excitement of the beloved game show on their phones,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt, a recent inductee in the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 of 2023. “We have a great alliance with Wheel of Fortune and IGT and look forward to offering our players innovative and diverse selections of gaming options.”

IGT CEO of Digital & Betting, Enrico Drago, commented: “IGT's Wheel of Fortune slots have been entertaining players for decades as the most successful slot theme of all time. We are incredibly excited to partner with BetMGM on the evolution of this celebrated theme and witness it break new ground to become the first US brand-led online casino where players can enjoy their favorite IGT Wheel of Fortune slots games.”

An iconic American game show, Wheel of Fortune's milestone 40th season premiered last September, with Wheel of Fortune-themed slot games prominent on land-based casino floors for over 25 years.

“Over the last 40 years, the Wheel of Fortune brand has been brought to life in a diverse range of products, including IGT's extremely successful Wheel of Fortune slots,” said Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of game shows for Sony Pictures Television. “Now we're excited to see BetMGM build on that success and take an innovative approach to bring the game to more players by launching the brand's first online casino in the US.”

