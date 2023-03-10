GI Games Round-up: Wizard Games, Relax Gaming, Pariplay and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Wizard Games, Relax Gaming, Evoplay, Pragmatic Play, Pariplay, PopOK Gaming, Bragg Gaming, Endorphina, Yggdrasil and Greentube.

Wizard Games’ Thor’s Hammer Strike

NeoGames-owned Wizard Games is unleashing the power of the gods with its latest release, Thor’s Hammer Strike.

“It’s a privilege to introduce Thor’s Hammer Strike to players as we continue on our mission to deliver a catalogue packed with exciting titles to thrill audiences all over the world,” said Wizard Games managing director Joey Hurtado.

Relax Gaming’s Book of Power

Relax Gaming has teamed up with streamer community CasinoGrounds to launch its newest slot, Book of Power.

“After a wonderful experience collaborating with CasinoGrounds on previous releases, and incorporating feedback from players, we are thrilled with Book of Power,” said Relax Gaming director of casino products Shelley Hannah.

Evoplay / Uniclub Lithuania

Evoplay has further expanded its presence in Lithuania through an integration with Uniclub.

“As a company with global ambitions, we’re always happy to reinforce our foothold and player reach across Europe, delivering some of the best games around,” said Evoplay chief commercial officer Vladimir Malakchi.

Pragmatic Play’s Jasmine Dreams

Pragmatic Play is captivating players with dazzling multipliers and nudging wilds in Jasmine Dreams.

Pragmatic Play’s Mochimon

Pragmatic Play is also introducing a flurry of fun characters that bring big wins with the launch of Mochimon.

Pariplay / ELYSIUM Studios

NeoGames-owned Pariplay has signed an agreement to integrate ELYSIUM Studios as its latest Fusion partner.

“Our ambition for continued global growth is only possible when we can bring on board studios that can push the boundaries to give players new, engaging experiences,” said Pariplay chief commercial officer Enrico Bradamante.

PopOK Gaming’s Wild Queen

PopOK Gaming has expanded its slot portfolio with the release of Wild Queen.

Endorphina’s Riches of Caliph

Endorphina is taking players to the exotic lands of the Caliph in latest release Riches of Caliph.

Yggdrasil & 4ThePlayer’s 3 Lucky Leprechauns

Yggdrasil has released the latest slot developed by 4ThePlayer, 3 Lucky Leprechauns.

“Our work with 4ThePlayer sees them generate top-performing games with a variety of engaging themes, mechanics, and volatilities,” said Yggdrasil head of product & programs Stuart McCarthy.

Bragg Gaming / Resorts Digital Gaming

Bragg Gaming has launched its content in New Jersey with ResortsCasino and MoheganSunCasino.

“This new rollout marks another milestone of our success in providing our new innovative proprietary content to a growing audience of online players in North America,” said Bragg Gaming president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon.

Relax Gaming / FortuneCoins.com

Relax Gaming has agreed a deal to integrate its games with North American social casino operator FortuneCoins.com.

“Teaming up with a leading provider in the social casino space like Fortune Coins is an exciting venture for us as we continue expanding the reach of our content across Canada and the US throughout 2023,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Nadiya Attard.

Pragmatic Play / XSA Sports

Pragmatic Play has grown its presence in the Brazilian market through a partnership with XSA Sports.

“We are pleased to begin working with XSA Sports and to continue delivering our wide range of content to Brazil,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations Victor Arias.

Greentube / SYNOT Games

Greentube is set to boost its B2C product offering in Germany after agreeing a content deal with supplier SYNOT Games for its StarGames.de site.

“Welcoming SYNOT Games’ collection of hit content to StarGames is very exciting for us,” said StarGames brand manager Laszlo Pados.

