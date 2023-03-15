This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Bragg Gaming expands UK presence with 32Red launch

15th March 2023 10:03 am GMT
Red Tiger

Toronto-listed gaming supplier Bragg Gaming has gone live with Kindred Group’s 32Red brand in the United Kingdom.

32Red players are now able to access a wide range of content from Bragg’s in-house and partner studios via Microgaming’s aggregation platform, including games such as Dreamy Genie by Atomic Slot Lab and Sea of Plenty by Indigo Magic.

“32Red is one of the top-rated online casino brands in the UK, so it’s great to see our content go live on its site,” said Bragg president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon. “I’m sure its customers are going to thoroughly enjoy the titles we have to offer.

“The go-live announcement comes at a time of important growth here at Bragg with a number of new deals being announced in key European markets.”

32Red commercial operations manager Adam Newnham added: “We are excited to see Bragg’s comprehensive range of content being launched across our UK platform, providing access to a host of popular titles as part of our deal with Microgaming.

“The 32Red brand is dedicated to providing the best possible experience for our customers, with the latest addition of games from Bragg’s RGS helping us do just that.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed marginally higher at CAD$5.22 per share in Toronto Tuesday.

