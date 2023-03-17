GI Games Round-up: Lightning Box, Playson, BF Games, Evoplay and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Lightning Box, Play’n GO, Playson, BF Games, Evoplay, Pragmatic Play, PopOK Gaming, Inspired Entertainment, Endorphina, Yggdrasil, Big Time Gaming, Bragg Gaming and Pariplay.

Lightning Box’s Ritual Respins

Light & Wonder’s in-house studio Lightning Box has released a new mystical-themed slot with the launch of Ritual Respins.

“Creating titles with a strong theme is key to acquiring new players and innovative game mechanics aid in retaining them,” said Lightning Box operations manager Michael Maokhamphiou.

Play’n GO’s Moon Princess Trinity

Play’n GO has released the latest addition to its popular Moon Princess series of slots with the launch of Moon Princess Trinity.

“We’re proud to announce that the Moon Princess series is back,” said Play’n GO head of game retention George Olekszy.

Playson’s Royal Joker: Hold and Win

Playson has released the latest addition to its Royal themed games, Royal Joker: Hold and Win.

“It’s incredibly exciting to release Royal Joker: Hold and Win, a game we expect will deliver strong engagement thanks to the inclusion of new features alongside existing mechanics that resonate with players,” said Playson chief commercial officer Tamas Kusztos.

BF Games’ Dragon’s Chance

BF Games has launched mythical-themed slot Dragon’s Chance.

“Dragon’s Chance is a fantastic title with a proven oriental theme and features that really turn up the heat,” said BF Games product owner Piotr Saluda.

Inspired’s Lucky Fish Finder

Inspired Entertainment has launched its first minesweeper game, Lucky Fish Finder.

“Lucky Fish Finder is the first of our new Lucky Finder range of minesweeper games with an engaging mechanic that gives players the ability to adjust their volatility,” said Inspired chief product officer Steve Collett.

Inspired’s Big Horsey Fortune

Inspired has also this week released a new horse-racing themed slot game, Big Horsey Fortune, for retail and online players.

“We are pleased to release Big Horsey Fortune to our LBO & B3 customers,” said Inspired UK product director Richard Terry.

Evoplay’s Funny Hunting

Evoplay is taking players to the amusement park to try their luck in the shooting range in its latest fairground-inspired release, Funny Hunting.

“We have no doubt Funny Hunting will be popular with players, combining a well-known shooting theme and big win potential,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Evoplay’s Hot Rio Nights

Evoplay has also this week released a new slot based on the city of Rio de Janeiro in Hot Rio Nights.

“The release of Hot Rio Nights gives us the opportunity to honour the Carnival festival with both our global and Latin American audience,” said Kravchuk.

Pragmatic Play’s The Knight King

Pragmatic Play adds a regal reward to special symbols in its medieval-themed slot The Knight King.

PopOK Gaming / VirtualSoft

PopOK Gaming has agreed a new deal to integrate its games into VirtualSoft’s iGaming platform.

“We have already demonstrated our commitment to building strong, win-win partnerships that benefit our partners, us, and, most importantly, game lovers,” said PopOK Gaming business development executive Luiza Melikyan.

Yggdrasil & Peter & Sons’ Book of Books

Yggdrasil has teamed up with Peter & Sons to unveil their latest release, Book of Books.

“Book of Books is a game that we’ve been looking forward to releasing for some time now,” said Yggdrasil head of product & programs Stuart McCarthy.

Inspired / bet365

Inspired has launched its Multi-Stream Matchday Soccer event with long-term partner bet365.

“We have enjoyed a long and mutually successful partnership with bet365 for more than fifteen years and are excited to launch the latest Multi-Stream Matchday Soccer product on their online platforms,” said Steve Rogers, chief commercial officer of Virtual Sports at Inspired.

Endorphina’s 2023 Hit Slot

Endorphina has launched the latest edition of its Hit Slot series of games with the release of 2023 Hit Slot.

Play’n GO / Sky Betting and Gaming

Play’n GO has launched its content with Flutter Entertainment’s Sky Betting and Gaming brand in the UK.

“This partnership between Sky Betting and Gaming and Play’n GO is an exciting prospect, as it joins together two of the most forward-thinking, agile businesses in our industry,” said Play’n GO UK regional director Anna Mackney.

Big Time Gaming’s The Race Megaways

Evolution-owned Big Time Gaming has released a new gameshow-style slot, The Race Megaways.

“We’re constantly thinking about new features that will surprise and delight players, while pushing the boundaries of what a slot can do,” said Big Time Gaming CEO Nik Robinson.

Bragg Gaming / 32Red

Bragg Gaming’s content has gone live with Kindred Group’s 32Red brand in the United Kingdom.

“32Red is one of the top-rated online casino brands in the UK, so it’s great to see our content go live on its site,” said Bragg president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon.

Pariplay / DraftKings

NeoGames-owned Pariplay has agreed a deal to launch its content with DraftKings in New Jersey.

“DraftKings is a brand that needs no introduction, with its massive presence across North America and global stature,” said NeoGames president Tsachi Maimon.

