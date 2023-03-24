GI Games Round-up: Indigo Magic, Relax Gaming, Yggdrasil and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Indigo Magic, Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Yggdrasil, Playson, Pariplay, Endorphina, Playtech, Play’n GO, Inspired Entertainment and Evolution.

Indigo Magic’s Diamond Desire

Bragg Gaming’s Indigo Magic studio has released its latest slot game, Diamond Desire.

Diamond Desire is an entertaining take on the tried and trusted slot design with classic, well-established and instantly recognizable symbols...

Relax Gaming’s Beellionaires Dream Drop

Relax Gaming is inviting players into the beehive in its latest slot release, Beellionaires Dream Drop.

“We are delighted to launch Beellionaires Dream Drop, offering players a whole new adventure that utilises our ever-popular Dream Drop Jackpot,” said Relax Gaming director of casino products Shelley Hannah.

Pragmatic Play’s Rabbit Garden

Pragmatic Play is celebrating the start of spring with carrots, clusters and coins in its latest release, Rabbit Garden.

“Rabbit Garden is another signature slot from Pragmatic Play featuring our much-loved cluster mechanic, which we’ve adapted in this release to incorporate huge multipliers,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Pragmatic Play / Swiss Casinos

Pragmatic Play has also partnered with Swiss Casinos as it further expands its foothold in the regulated Swiss iGaming market.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Swiss Casinos to our growing operator base after a fast and straightforward integration,” said Cornides.

Yggdrasil & Reflex Gaming’s Bugs Money

Yggdrasil and Reflex Gaming are transporting players to a world where bees make more than honey in the latest YG Masters creation, Bugs Money.

“Bugs Money is a playful, fun and vibrant title with straightforward yet engaging game play,” said Yggdrasil head of product & programs Stuart McCarthy.

Yggdrasil & ReelPlay’s Big Bucks Buffalo GigaBlox

Yggdrasil is also teaming up with ReelPlay to launch their latest slot, Big Bucks Buffalo GigaBlox.

“ReelPlay has established themselves as one of our most successful YG Masters partners over the last few years,” said McCarthy.

Playson / LasVegas

Playson has expanded its presence in Romania through a new deal with operator LasVegas.

“Our presence within Romania is already well established and this latest partnership with LasVegas reaffirms Playson as a leading provider within the Balkans,” said Playson chief commercial officer Tamas Kusztos.

Relax Gaming / Studio 21

Relax Gaming has signed a deal for Studio 21 to become its latest Powered By Relax partner.

“We are constantly striving to enhance our portfolio with varied quality content and this deal with Studio 21 further strengthens our offering,” said Relax Gaming’s Hannah.

Pariplay / Urgent Games

NeoGames-owned Pariplay has added to its Fusion platform through a partnership with Urgent Games.

“We are always on the lookout for bright, engaging content to drive forward our Fusion offering, and Urgent Games is a perfect match for our ambitions,” said Pariplay chief commercial officer Enrico Bradamante.

Pariplay / Caesars Sportsbook & Casino

NeoGames-owned Pariplay has gone live with its first batch of content for Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in Ontario.

“We continue to make progress in the North American market and this launch marks the latest significant achievement, as we strive to offer a content portfolio that is honed to the preferences of players in the region,” said Pariplay vice president of North America Shivan Patel.

Endorphina’s Cash Streak

Endorphina has expanded its slot portfolio with the release of Cash Streak.

Playtech / DAZN Bet

Playtech has entered into a strategic partnership to integrate its casino content with DAZN Bet.

“At Playtech we pride ourselves not only on retaining our longstanding industry partnerships, but on building new ties and innovating with fresh, new and exciting brands,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad.

Inspired Entertainment’s Super-Hot Gems

Inspired Entertainment has launched Super-Hot Gems, a new retail slot set amongst stars and dazzling gems.

“Super-Hot Gems is a fantastic addition to Inspired’s retail offering of high-quality content,” said Inspired UK product director Richard Terry.

Evolution / British Columbia Lottery Corporation

Evolution and the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) have launched Mega Ball for players in Canada.

“Our partnership with BCLC has continued to grow successfully, and the addition of Mega Ball to its vast portfolio is another milestone in our road of cooperation,” said Evolution chief commercial officer of North America Jeff Millar.

Play’n GO / Casino777.nl

Play’n GO has expanded its presence in the Netherlands through an integration with Casino777.nl.

“Above all else, we are committed to bringing our players the ultimate casino experience, delivering on quality games, best UX practices and product diversity as much as possible,” said Casino777.nl head of gaming Jean-Christophe Choffray.

