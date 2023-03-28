This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Greentube releases latest slot Diamond Tales: The Little Mermaid

28th March 2023 9:33 am GMT
Novomatic’s iGaming division Greentube has released the second title in its Diamond Tales series of slots with the launch of The Little Mermaid.

The variable volatility 5-reel, 40 payline slot, has been created in collaboration with IP owner RoyalCasino Denmark, and sees players aiming to win a maximum of 50,000x their stake by way of several bonus features, including the Snap Drop and Diamond Tales features.

Players are tasked with collecting Pearl Hearts on a special reel to take with them into the bonus features to progress story chapters, before ultimately reaching the Ocean Feature.

If the Snap Drop symbol lands on the fifth reel, players will be awarded with a re-spin where only Pearl Hearts with multipliers appear, which are then added together. Multipliers are added together, multiplying the players bet.

The Diamond Tales feature is triggered when three Book Bonus symbols land on reels one, three and five. Three re-spins are awarded which reset every time a new Pearl or Gold Heart lands on the reels. Gold Diamond Heart's values are multiplied by any new Pearl Hearts that land.

When players reach the final chapter of the game, they will automatically unlock the Ocean Feature, giving them the unique opportunity to land five Gold Diamond Hearts.

“With the second addition to the game family after The Ugly Duckling, the Diamond Tales franchise continues to go from strength to strength and we are confident that players will enjoy what we have to offer them with Diamond Tales: The Little Mermaid,” said Greentube chief financial officer and chief games officer Michael Bauer, a recent inductee into the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 of 2023.

“This aquatic title boasts a real sense of progression as you work through the chapters to reach that final bonus.”

