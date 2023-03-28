Bragg Gaming continues Swiss rollout with Grand Casino Basel launch

Toronto-listed gaming supplier Bragg Gaming has gone live with its fifth operator partner in Switzerland after rolling out its content with Grand Casino Basel.

Games from Bragg Studios such as Fairy Dust from Atomic Slot Lab, as well as exclusive titles from its Powered by Bragg partners, are now available with the Swiss operator’s Golden Grand online brand.

“Our content is resonating very well in Switzerland and our latest launch with Casino Basel’s Golden Grand brand is testament to the strength of our offering,” said Bragg president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon. “We continue our growth strategy in the country and other key markets in Europe and North America to further consolidate our position as a leading global iGaming technology and content provider.”

Casino Basel divisional director online casino Adrian Schiesser said: “We aim to provide our customers with the best online casino experience and through Bragg’s offering we have strengthened our proposition, bringing thrilling, entertaining and exciting games to Swiss players.”

Casino Basel is one of 12 licence holders to operate online in Switzerland and launched its Goldengrand.ch site last year.

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 1.60 per cent lower at CAD$4.91 per share in Toronto Monday.