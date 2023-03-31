GI Games Round-up: Featuring Ezugi, Red Tiger, CreedRoomz and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Ezugi, Betsoft Gaming, Evoplay, Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, CreedRoomz, Yggdrasil, Red Tiger, Wizard Games, Soft2Bet, Bragg Gaming and Greentube.

Ezugi’s Ultimate Roulette

Evolution-owned Ezugi has launched its first live game show title, Ultimate Roulette.

“Ultimate Roulette is a momentous launch for Ezugi,” said Ezugi chief product officer Fredrik Bjurle.

Betsoft Gaming’s Mr. Vegas 2: Big Money Tower

Betsoft Gaming has released the sequel to one of its most popular slots with the launch of Mr. Vegas 2: Big Money Tower.

“Mr. Vegas 2: Big Money Tower is a slot that players can truly own,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anastasia Bauer.

Evoplay / 7bet

Evoplay has further increased its Baltic presence through a new partnership with 7bet.

“In keeping with our growth trajectory we are always on the lookout for Baltic operators to help us realise our goals and deliver our pristine slot portfolio to an even bigger audience,” said Evoplay chief commercial officer Vladimir Malakchi.

Pragmatic Play’s The Red Queen

Pragmatic Play is set to get hearts racing with its newest release, The Red Queen.

“The Red Queen is an outlandishly good game,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Pragmatic Play’s Big Bass Hold & Spinner

Pragmatic Play has also this week released the latest instalment to its popular fish-themed Big Bass series of games.

“Big Bass Hold & Spinner evolves Pragmatic Play’s much loved Big Bass franchise by incorporating new mechanics and possibilities that will allow the series to remain as prominent and popular as ever,” said Cornides.

Play’n GO’s Craps

Play’n GO has expanded its portfolio of table games with the addition of Craps.

“We’re committed to having a portfolio of titles that has something for everyone and as Craps is one of the most popular table games in the world, it’s great to be able to offer it to Play’n GO customers,” said Play’n GO head of game retention George Olekszy.

CreedRoomz’s Two Hand Roba Baccarat

CreedRoomz has launched Two Hand Roba Baccarat, a new Baccarat game that features two robot croupiers.

Wizard Games’ Bring In The Fish

NeoGames-owned Wizard Games has cast a line in search of big bites in its latest slot, Bring In The Fish.

“We’re always looking to add engaging, exciting content to our offering, and our latest fishing game is sure to catch plenty of attention,” said Wizard Games managing director Joey Hurtado.

Soft2Bet & Pragmatic Play’s Gates of Hades

Soft2Bet and Pragmatic Play have joined forced to launch a sequel to Pragmatic Play’s popular slot, Gates of Olympus.

“We are extremely pleased to partner up with Pragmatic Play, an incredibly well-known game provider,” said Soft2Bet director of gaming Daniel Mitton.

Pragmatic Play / FullReto

Pragmatic Play continues to strengthen its position in the Latin American market after taking its slots live with Colombian operator FullReto.

“We’re excited to be partnering with FullReto and providing one of our most prominent vertical to the Colombian market,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations Victor Arias.

Yggdrasil’s E-Force

Yggdrasil has launched a new Easter-themed slot with the release of E-Force.

“With Easter just around the corner, we’ve rolled out a seasonal slot with a twist,” said Yggdrasil head of product & programs Stuart McCarthy.

Red Tiger’s Wrigley’s World

Evolution-owned Red Tiger has launched Wrigley’s World, a new post-apocalyptic slot where welding race cars together is the way of life.

“The Red Tiger team have once again created an excellent game,” said Evolution chief business development officer for Europe Nicholas Peters.

Bragg Gaming / Grand Casino Basel

Bragg Gaming has rolled out its content with Grand Casino Basel in Switzerland, marking its fifth Swiss operator launch in the market.

“Our content is resonating very well in Switzerland and our latest launch with Casino Basel’s Golden Grand brand is testament to the strength of our offering,” said Bragg president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon.

Greentube’s Diamond Tales: The Little Mermaid

Greentube has released the second title in its Diamond Tales franchise of games with the launch of The Little Mermaid.

“With the second addition to the game family after The Ugly Duckling, the Diamond Tales franchise continues to go from strength to strength and we are confident that players will enjoy what we have to offer them with Diamond Tales: The Little Mermaid,” said Greentube chief financial officer and chief games officer Michael Bauer.

