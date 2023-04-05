This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Bragg Gaming expands Swiss presence with Grand Casino Bern

5th April 2023 9:47 am GMT
Toronto-listed gaming supplier Bragg Gaming has gone live with its sixth operator partner in Switzerland after launching with Grand Casino Bern.

Bragg has rolled out games from its exclusive third-party partner Gamomat on the operator’s 7melons.ch site, with games from in-house studio Atomic Slot Lab set to go live in the coming months.

“We’re delighted to be achieving our growth goals in another important European market,” said Bragg president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon. “Switzerland is rapidly becoming a key territory for us and is contributing to our uplift in overall revenue.

“It’s important to get our content in front of as many new Swiss players as possible and we’re confident our offering will resonate with the discerning demographics there.”

Grand Casino Kursaal Bern director of online casino, Bruno Peake, added: “Bragg’s proven titles are a great boost to our 7melons.ch casino lobby and complement the existing diverse range of quality games already enjoyed by our loyal players.

“We’re looking forward to the positive impact the rollout will have on our performance and wider offering.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 0.42 per cent lower at CAD$4.78 per share in Toronto Tuesday.

