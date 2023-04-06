GI Games Round-up: Lightning Box, BF Games, Evoplay and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features Betsoft Gaming, Wizard Games, Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Play'n GO, Lightning Box, BF Games, Inspired, Yggrasil, Evoplay, CreedRoomz, Slotmill, Amusnet Interactive, Bragg Gaming, Pariplay and Light & Wonder.

Betsoft Gaming’s Triple Cash or Crash

Betsoft Gaming has launched the latest addition to its portfolio with the release of Triple Cash or Crash.

“Triple Cash or Crash’ is a hugely engaging game,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anastasia Bauer.

Wizard Games’ The Funky Boombox

NeoGames-owned Wizard Games is turning up the volume and heading down memory lane with its latest release, The Funky Boombox.

“Players around the world have loved discovering exciting mechanics and features within our recent hit releases, so we’re thrilled to present The Funky Boombox with its variety of ways to win,” said Wizard Games managing director Joey Hurtado.

Relax Gaming's Banana Town Dream Drop

Relax Gaming has released the latest title to incorporate its Dream Drop Jackpot with the launch of Banana Town Dream Drop.

"We are excited to add the legendary Dream Drop Jackpots mechanic to Banana Town, building on our portfolio of leading Dream Drop titles," said Relax Gaming director of casino products Shelley Hannah.

Play'n GO's Slashimi

Play'n GO has released its latest food-themed slot with the launch of Slashimi.

"Slashimi’s Two-For-One symbols are the real main course," said Play’n GO head of game retention George Olekszy.

Evoplay's Perfect Fishing

Evoplay has expanded its portfolio with a new fishing-themed slot, Perfect Fishing.

"We are delighted to share Perfect Fishing, an instant win game that builds upon the popular fishing theme that will be familiar to players of our mega-hit title, The Greatest Catch," said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Play’n GO / Sisal

Play’n GO has agreed a new partnership with leading Italian gaming operator Sisal.

“Our partnership with Sisal is a hugely exciting one for Play’n GO as it further cements out position as the leading casino entertainment provider in the Italian region,” said Play’n GO regional director, Southern Europe and LatAm Emilie Zamponi.

Pragmatic Play's Gods of Giza

Pragmatic Play takes players to the land of the pharaohs on a quest for wild riches in its latest release, Gods of Giza.

"Cascading wins, wild multiplier countdowns and a bonus with up to 120 free spins combine to give Gods of Giza the kind of exciting gameplay and massive win potential that players have come to expect from Pragmatic Play," said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Yggdrasil & AceRun's Gold Fever

Yggdrasil has partnered with AceRun in search of some explosive wins in their latest launch Gold Fever.

"One of the standout features of the YG Masters program is the diversity and breadth of our content, and we’re very pleased to roll out AceRun’s newest launch, Gold Fever," said Yggdrasil head of product & programs Stuart McCarthy.

Lightning Box’s Lightning Eclipse

Light & Wonder-owned Lightning Box has released a new Hawaiian-inspired island adventure slot, Lightning Eclipse.

“Exceeding player expectations is one of our core ambitions and with the launch of Lightning Eclipse we will be delivering multiple bonuses, innovative mechanics and highly stylized visuals that we are confident will impress,” said Lightning Box operations manager Michael Maokhamphiou.

Evoplay’s Book of the Priestess Bonus Buy

Evoplay has released the sequel to one of its most popular games with the launch of Book of the Priestess Bonus Buy.

“Building on a popular game that is already a hot player favourite, we are thrilled to launch the second addition to the Book of Priestess series,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

BF Games’ Chicken Madness Ultra

BF Games has launched a new version of its poultry-themed Chicken Madness slot.

“We couldn’t be happier to bring our chicken back for another adventure and especially ahead of Easter,” said BF Games product owner Piotr Saluda.

Inspired Entertainment / Caesars

Inspired Entertainment has launched its content with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in Pennsylvania.

“We are thrilled to partner with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino to deliver premium iGaming content to its players in Pennsylvania,” said Inspired president and CEO Brooks Pierce.

CreedRoomz’s Multiplayer Blackjack, Cash Out Blackjack

CreedRoomz has expanded its live casino portfolio with the launch of Multiplayer Blackjack, Cash Out Blackjack.

Slotmill’s Shark Frenzy

Slotmill is inviting players to an underwater world in its latest slot release, Shark Frenzy.

“We’re excited to launch Shark Frenzy and offer players a chance to experience the ultimate underwater adventure,” said Slotmill product manager Jamie Boyle.

Amusnet Interactive’s 100 Power Hot

Amusnet Interactive has launched its latest fruit-themed slot, 100 Power Hot.

Bragg Gaming / Grand Casino Bern

Bragg Gaming has strengthened its position in Switzerland following the launch of its content with popular Grand Casino Bern’s 7melons.ch brand.

“We’re delighted to be achieving our growth goals in another important European market,” said Bragg president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon.

Pariplay / Ainsworth

NeoGames-owned Pariplay has extended its partnership with Ainsworth Game Technology to include the rollout of content in Canada.

“Our partnership with Ainsworth has been a great one with their content performing well in the markets where we have rolled it out,” said Pariplay commercial director North America Shivan Patel.

Light & Wonder / ReelPlay

Light & Wonder has agreed to a new deal with ReelPlay to deliver its games to British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC).

“Having worked closely with ReelPlay for many years, we fully expect their extended distribution into BCLC to be a success for all parties and look forward to future ReelPlay releases across our network,” said Steve Mayes, digital partnerships director at Light & Wonder.

